WATERLOO — Planned upgrades to the road outside of Hawkeye Community College’s west entrance are expected to clear regular traffic jams as students come and go from class.
The board of trustees Tuesday approved a $204,654 bid from K. Cunningham Construction Co. of Cedar Falls for improvements, including an acceleration lane along Orange Road. The contract was approved without discussion.
Work will begin “right after spring semester ends with the intent to finish it before fall semester starts,” said Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance.
The 400-foot lane will be for outbound vehicles, which officials said get backed up on campus for several hundred feet during times of peak traffic. The project will also include a right turn lane at the entrance for inbound traffic. Those entering vehicles sometimes back up onto Orange Road.
Cunningham was the lowest of five bidders on the project and just below the $206,037 construction estimate. Others proposals ranged from $209,996 to $247,776. Along with grading and paving, the project will include storm sewer and utility relocation, among other construction work.
Hawkeye received $223,000 from the state’s parks and institutional roads fund to pay for the improvements.
Gillen noted that was the original estimate for the total project two years ago when the college applied for the funds. Besides construction costs, that included architect and engineering fees. Those additional costs are now expected to exceed the total received.
“We will likely end up paying a little out of our plant fund, I think likely $20,000,” he noted.
The board also approved awarding a bid for $5.03 million in industrial new jobs training certificates to Piper Jaffray & Co. of Minneapolis. Piper Jaffray was the lowest of nine bidders with a price of just over $5 million and a true interest rate of about 2.84 percent, for a total repayment cost over 10 years of $5.77 million.
Five companies will use the funds to create 434 jobs. The companies and number of jobs include Spinutech, 13, and Target Corp., 284, in Cedar Falls; Pries Enterprises, 18, in Independence; and VGM Group, 103, and D.C. Industries, 16, in Waterloo. The companies will receive training dollars through the certificate funds to be repaid with new employees’ income tax withholdings.
In other business, the board approved salary increases of 2.5 percent during the next year for faculty represented by the Hawkeye Professional Educators’ Association as well as for non-bargaining administrative, professional and classified staff. There are 215 non-bargaining staff and 111 full-time faculty members. There will also be a 4 percent salary increase in the initial step on the HPEA’s 20-step hiring guide, where annual pay ranges from $40,768 to $53,903 annually.
