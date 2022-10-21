Hawkeye Community College, University of Northern Iowa celebrate partnership for student success

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa marked National Transfer Student Week on Tuesday with a joint celebration recognizing their decades-long partnership focused on student success.

“The Hawkeye and UNI partnership is important in providing an affordable education while working to fill the void of skilled workers in Iowa,” Hawkeye President Todd Holcomb said in a news release. “It is a great opportunity for students to be able to continue their education in our community.”

Approximately half of Hawkeye students continue their education after earning an associate’s degree or other industry-recognized credential. Out of those students, one in five transfers to UNI. That represents nearly 1,000 students since 2018 and makes Hawkeye the top community college feeder of students to UNI.

Once transferring to UNI, Hawkeye students perform and progress academically as well as their counterparts. The four-year graduation rate for Hawkeye transfer students is 61%. Upon graduation, 90% of transfer students stay in Iowa to work and live.

“We appreciate the continued collaboration between UNI and Hawkeye to make higher education accessible to students in the Cedar Valley and beyond,” UNI President Mark Nook said in the release. “Our faculty and staff have worked together for decades, providing the skills, training and education necessary to open a wide variety of career pathways. We look forward to continuing this cooperative spirit with Hawkeye for years to come.”

At the heart of this partnership is the liberal arts transfer plan, which enables students to complete most general education requirements at Hawkeye and be admitted as a junior at UNI.

Hawkeye and UNI also have articulation agreements for numerous in-demand degree programs, including education, business, graphic design, criminology, construction management, manufacturing and technology management. Recently, the partnership expanded with an online option for Hawkeye graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree with UNI@IACC.

Hawkeye students planning to transfer to UNI have access to a university advisor on the community college’s campus, who assists students and ensures a seamless transfer. Additionally, Hawkeye students may live in UNI resident halls and be a part of the UNI campus and participate in student events, have access to the Rod Library, use the Wellness and Recreation Center and attend athletic events.