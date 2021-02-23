Hawkeye Community College trustees raise tuition, boost property taxes in 21-22 budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustee Jay Nardini noted that regular tuition increases are necessary because they account for a larger slice of funding than originally intended – a third each from the state, the community through property taxes and students.

“So we’re called a community college, but our community is only providing 5%,” he said. State funding stands at 37% of general operating fund revenue and tuition accounts for 46%. Nardini said eventually something will have to change.

“We cannot keep loading up our students with tuition and fees because it will drive our enrollment down,” he said.

Budget numbers assuming steady enrollment levels show $18.04 million in estimated tuition revenue.

The budget also set total state funding at $17.53 million, with an estimated 3% increase in general state aid. Federal aid is estimated at $3 million.

A total of $12.36 million in property and utility replacement tax collections are projected for the college’s 10-county service area during the next fiscal year. That is $450,403 more than was estimated for the year ending June 30.

The growth is due to a boost in the property tax rate of almost two cents. That brings the rate to just under $1.18 per $1,000 of taxable value.