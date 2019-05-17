NASHUA — The longest serving member of Hawkeye Community College's board of trustees has died.
Ron McGregor, 88, died Wednesday at his rural Nashua home. The lifelong farmer had served nearly 20 years as a trustee of the college. He held the Director District 1 seat representing an area that includes the Aplington-Parkersburg, Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield, Sumner, Tripoli and Wapsie Valley school districts as well as part of the North Butler Community Schools.
"This was a complete shock when I found out about it this morning," Jay Nardini, Hawkeye's board chairman, said Friday. "It's unfortunate; he was a good guy. The last board meeting that we had (about three weeks ago), Ron was just his usual self."
McGregor and his wife, Grace, farmed in the Nashua area, where he grew up. They have five children, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He raised crops and livestock on the farm. According to his obituary, McGregor always had a riding horse that he would use to check on the cattle. Recently, though, he had retired from planting crops.
The board of trustees was not the only elected position McGregor had served in. He was a member of the Nashua Board of Education for 15 years, from 1981 to 1996. He was part of the board that merged the Nashua and Plainfield school districts.
McGregor was appointed to Hawkeye's board in December 1999, replacing his brother, Malcolm, who had been killed in a car accident earlier that month. A year later, he ran for election to finish his brother's term and was then elected to his first full term a year later. McGregor was on the ballot for the last time in 2015, and his current term would have been up in the fall.
"Ron was a quiet sort of person on the board," said Nardini. "But it was kind of like the old E.F. Hutton commercials: When he spoke, people listened. He was always someone you could turn to about the history of the college.
"He was very knowledgeable," added Nardini. "The experience and knowledge he brought to the board was very invaluable. He will be greatly missed."
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Nashua. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel. It will continue Tuesday at the church for an hour before services.
