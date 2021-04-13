Hawkeye Community College to open bookstore in its Brock Student Center

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is seeking bids to renovate space in its student center for a bookstore.

In a special meeting Tuesday, the board of trustees approved publishing a notice for bidders on the project. A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. May 6 during another special meeting when a contractor bid is expected to be approved.

The University of Northern Iowa is the current operator of Hawkeye’s bookstore. Last year, UNI consolidated the site in the Hawkeye Center building with its Cedar Falls campus bookstore.

Barnes & Noble College will partner with Hawkeye to bring a bookstore back to campus. The company “started out as an offshoot of Barnes & Noble, but it’s now a separate entity,” said Dan Gillen, the college’s vice president of administration and finance.

It would be located at the Brock Student Center, where cafeteria operations were scaled back due to COVID-19 slowdowns at the end of October. The former vendor left at that point, but hospitality management program students have been running the cafeteria since January, offering breakfast and lunch.

