WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will offer FranklinCovey 5 Choices of Extraordinary Productivity from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 6 on Zoom, led by Melissa Reade, a certified FranklinCovey instructor and executive director of Leader Valley.

People are overwhelmed today with the tsunami of information coming at them from email, texts, tweets, blogs, and alerts along with the demands on careers and daily personal lives. The burden of information impedes the ability to think clearly and make good decisions in personal and professional lives. People’s time and energy are precious and must be guarded so they can stay above water.

This class, which is supported by years of science and experience, will teach participants a process that will measurably improve personal productivity, and boost team output. The class will teach a process to make selective, high-impact choices and decisions about time, attention, and energy to maximize your effectiveness and efficiency.

As a former teacher and principal, Reade is a champion of the Leader in Me initiative in PreK-12 schools, with a focus on leadership and employability skill development, as well as leadership development with small business and nonprofit teams. She has earned varied degrees from the University of Northern Iowa, including her doctorate in education leadership. Reade is a certified FranklinCovey consultant, implementation coach, and credentialed executive/life coach

The cost of this class is $599 per person. For more information or to register, go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/the-5-choices.

