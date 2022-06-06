 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Community College to offer Digital Marketing Boot Camp

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has partnered with Promineo Tech to offer a 16-week online Digital Marketing Boot Camp with classes beginning June 28.

Marketing jobs are growing 112% faster than the U.S. national average job growth. The boot camp will explore marketing theory, critical thinking skills and practical experience to become competitive in an ever-growing job market. The skills and concepts students will learn are specifically programmed to provide the highest value in the modern marketing world, including branding, digital advertising, organic and paid media, SEO, UX, email, display and conversion tracking.

Boot camp students receive individualized attention to support their goals during the program and through the job search process.There is the opportunity for real-world application and options to personalize projects to best suit every students’ unique goals and skill sets. Students will work hands-on with tools and technologies that support their goals and set them apart within the market.

For more information or to register, go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/digital-boot-camp.

