Hawkeye Community College to install stormwater detention basin

WATERLOO — A stormwater detention basin required by the city will be installed on the northwest side of Hawkeye Community College's campus.

The board of trustees Tuesday reviewed plans for the basin near the Health Education & Services Center and approved seeking bids for the project, which has a total estimated cost of $215,065. A public hearing on the improvements will be held May 24 at the board's 6 p.m. meeting.

City requirements for a smaller detention pond on the west side of campus were first discussed in 2021 as Hawkeye was preparing to replace a parking lot near Butler Hall. The dry basin is designed to detain water after rainstorms. Further detention areas would need to be developed by the college with any future parking lot replacements or building additions.

"We worked with the city not to require one at that time," said Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance. "The city had told us we could wait and put in a pond before we do anything further."

This will be a larger basin than the city was requiring during the initial discussions, part of a longer-term solution to detaining water on campus. It is expected to meet all future stormwater needs for the west side of campus.

"It's kind of located just to the west of the HESC building," said Gillen. Actual construction is estimated at $186,365. The remaining $28,700 in costs projections are largely for construction review and survey staking with a small portion for fencing removal and reinstallation on the college's pasture land.

Training funds

In separate action, trustees approved issuing $1.88 million in new jobs training certificates, which will be used for 140 positions at four companies. Gillen said the certificates were sold to low bidder UMB Bank of Kansas City, Mo., with a true interest rate of about 3.24%. That means Hawkeye will repay the certificates over 10 years with $316,908 in interest.

Participating companies reimburse the college for the training costs, partially using the state tax diversion of new employees’ wages. Training is being funded for two businesses each in Waterloo and Shell Rock.

TrinityRail Maintenance Services will create 108 jobs in Shell Rock with another eight created by Shell Rock Soy Processing. In Waterloo, 16 jobs will be created by Dignity Apparel, and D.C. Industries will add another eight positions.

In other business, trustees:

Approved a 3% salary increase for approximately 300 full- and part-time nonbargaining administrative, professional and classified staff effective July 1. Susan Hauber, executive director of human resources services, noted that Hawkeye faculty are in the midst of a three-year contract and will receive the same salary increase.

Set a May 24 public hearing for an amendment adding $4.6 million to the 2021-22 budget. That includes $3 million to the general funds for federal stimulus money received related to COVID-19 relief and possible new jobs training program expenses. The other $1.6 million is for an escrow payment due this fiscal year on a 2018 bond sale.

