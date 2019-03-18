WATERLOO — Author and former NASA scientist Kantis Simmons will be the keynote speaker March 29 at Hawkeye Community College’s Diversity in STEM Conference.
The annual conference on science, technology, engineering and mathematics is set for 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s main campus at 1501 E. Orange Road.
Simmons is passionate about science, education and STEM careers. He has been part of developing products for Mobil Chemical Company and creating contact lens products for CIBA Vision. He has also worked to improve aircraft, space shuttles and military jets for NASA’s Langley Research Center.
Now, Simmons has placed himself on the front lines of an educational crisis as he aims to reinvigorate STEM education, change student drop-out rates, slow the teacher turnover trend and put an end to the student loan debt epidemic.
Through his “Play Your ‘A’ Game” academic success program, schools are seeing 15-25 percent improvement in student performance and test scores. His “Pay for College” funding strategies are helping to better equip families to pay for college, and his “Educate to Elevate” teacher motivation program is making a difference among educators.
Simmons has a master’s degree in polymer science and engineering from Lehigh University and another in textile and fiber engineering from Georgia Tech.
General admission is $25, including lunch. Students may attend for free (optional lunch for $5). Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/diversity-STEM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.