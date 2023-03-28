WATERLOO – The Hawkeye Community College student art exhibition will open with a reception and awards presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the library on Main Campus, 1501 East Orange Road in Waterloo.

The annual exhibition of student works includes pieces from students in graphic design, professional photography, digital mass media and fine arts programs.

The jurist for the art show is Angela Waseskuk, a studio artist in Cedar Falls and fine arts faculty member at the University of Northern Iowa.

The show will remain on display in the library through May 3. Award-winning entries will have a special summer exhibition from June 6 to July 27 at the Hawkeye Art Gallery, located on the third floor of the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center at 120 Jefferson St. in Waterloo.

Photos: Pioneer of gospel music rediscovered in archives