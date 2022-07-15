Hawkeye Community College to hold IGNITE parent’s night Monday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Career Center will host Ignite: Advanced Manufacturing Parent’s Night from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the TechWorks Campus, 360 Westfield Ave.
Representatives from Hawkeye and the career center will showcase the automation and robotic systems that are a part of the program. Learn how this innovative, hands-on, modular, micro-credentialed curriculum prepares high school students and adults for high-earning careers in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0.
To learn more about the program go online to
hawkeyecollege.edu/ignite or email the IGNITE program coordinator at ignite@hawkeyecollege.edu.
PHOTOS: Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage in substate final
071322-spt-dnh-osage-1
Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team dog pile onto each other after beating Osage, 11-10, Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final to reach the state tournament.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-2
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor drives the game-winning hit through the infield to deliver the Wolverines a 11-10 victory over Osage Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-6
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor dives back into first on a pickoff attempt while Osage's Maddox Cockrum fields the throw Tuesday in a 2A substate final at Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-11
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney (1) celebrates with teammate Lewis Textor after scoring a run Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-8
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch fields a popup Tuesday during a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-13.5
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-14
Dike-New Hartford reliver Lewis Textor throws a pitch Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-3
Dike-New Hartford shortstop Gus Varney celebrates with pitcher Lewis Textor (not pictured) after the Wolverines doubled off Osage base runner Luke Scharper in the sixth inning Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-7
Osage reliever Carson Nasstrom unleashes a pitch Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-5
Osage's Tyler Oberfoell fires to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-10
Osage rightfielder Luke Scharper catches a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-9
Dike-New Hartford's Cole McCumber fields a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-12
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-15
Osage's Max Gast is greeted at home plate by teammate Landon Arends after hitting a solo home run in the second inning Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-20
Osage's Luke Scharper slaps hands with Anders Kittleson after hitting a 3-run home run in the first inning Tuesday against Dike-New Hartford in a substate final at Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-17
Osage pitcher Anders Kittleson throws a pitch in the first inning of a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071322-spt-dnh-osage-16
Osage second baseman Heath Voigt throws to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
