Hawkeye Community College to hold IGNITE parent’s night Monday

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Career Center will host Ignite: Advanced Manufacturing Parent’s Night from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the TechWorks Campus, 360 Westfield Ave.

Representatives from Hawkeye and the career center will showcase the automation and robotic systems that are a part of the program. Learn how this innovative, hands-on, modular, micro-credentialed curriculum prepares high school students and adults for high-earning careers in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0.