Hawkeye Community College to hold IGNITE parent’s night Monday

INSPIRE 2

Hawkeye Community College instructor Mike Cook, center, watches as Jordan Dumer, left, and Yoa Perez run an industrial maintenance trainer in an IGNITE program lab at TechWorks in May 2021.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Career Center will host Ignite: Advanced Manufacturing Parent’s Night from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the TechWorks Campus, 360 Westfield Ave.

Representatives from Hawkeye and the career center will showcase the automation and robotic systems that are a part of the program. Learn how this innovative, hands-on, modular, micro-credentialed curriculum prepares high school students and adults for high-earning careers in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

To learn more about the program go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/ignite or email the IGNITE program coordinator at ignite@hawkeyecollege.edu.

