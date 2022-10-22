Hawkeye Community College to hold event Tuesday for latest We Build Waterloo home

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will hold an open house from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the newest home built by the We Build Waterloo program at 211 Iowa St.
The community-based program provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers. It provides financial support a recognized construction pre-apprenticeship program in which individuals learn high-demand construction skills and earn industry-recognized certifications while engaging in a residential construction or rehabilitation project of a home to later be sold to a local, lower-income families.
The home was built with support from Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. For more information about We Build Waterloo, go online to
hawkeyecollege.edu/we-build-waterloo or call (319) 296-4296, ext. 3110.
Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock football hosts Western Dubuque, Oct. 14
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 12
Waverly-Shell Rock seniors McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom celebrate in the end zone after Hagarty runs the ball for a touchdown against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 15
Waverly-Shell Rock junior Cole Marsh makes the handoff to senior Asa Newsom against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 13
Waverly-Shell Rock seniors McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom celebrate in the end zone after Hagarty runs the ball for a touchdown against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 4
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty avoids the tackle from Western Dubuque senior Caleb Klein as he runs the ball for yardage on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 1
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty runs the ball against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 2
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Simon Ott runs the ball against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 3
Waverly-Shell Rock junior Cole Marsh makes a pass against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 5
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty avoids the tackle from Western Dubuque senior Caleb Klein as he runs the ball for yardage on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 6
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Jack Wilson avoids the tackle from Western Dubuque senior Ian Fagan as he runs the ball for yardage on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 7
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty runs the ball as Western Dubuque junior Ryan Digmann goes low for a tackle on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 8
Waverly-Shell Rock junior Cole Marsh runs the ball on the quarterback keeper against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 9
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 10
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Tyler Gayer runs the ball against Western Dubuque on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 11
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Tyler Gayer breaks through the Western Dubuque defensive line on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 14
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Sam Roose stretches to make the tackle on Western Dubuque senior Caleb Klein on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. Western Dubuque 16
Waverly-Shell Rock senior McCrae Hagarty drives through a tackle from Western Dubuque senior Ian Fagan as he runs the ball on Friday at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
