Hawkeye Community College to hold event Tuesday for latest We Build Waterloo home

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will hold an open house from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the newest home built by the We Build Waterloo program at 211 Iowa St.

The community-based program provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers. It provides financial support a recognized construction pre-apprenticeship program in which individuals learn high-demand construction skills and earn industry-recognized certifications while engaging in a residential construction or rehabilitation project of a home to later be sold to a local, lower-income families.

The home was built with support from Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. For more information about We Build Waterloo, go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/we-build-waterloo or call (319) 296-4296, ext. 3110.