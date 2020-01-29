Hawkeye Community College students to pay 2.8% more next year

"None of us like raising taxes," said board chairman Jay Nardini. "We want to keep it as small as we can." He noted that holding the line can be difficult, though, when 70% of the budget covers salaries and benefits of staff.

Tax revenues are one source of funding in the $61.17 million budget proposal. Based on the rate increase trustees approved and steady enrollment levels, the budget estimates $19.16 million in tuition. It also shows $17.26 million in all types of state aid.

But officials are still uncertain what all of the college's revenues – or expenses – will be.

"We have settled a faculty (contract), which gives us a better idea, but we don't know what our enrollment is going to be," said Gillen. "We don't know what the state aid is going to be. One of the assumptions we made was getting the amount we asked for as a community college group."

Iowa's 15 community colleges collectively requested an $8 million increase in state aid. For Hawkeye, $14.6 million of the state aid included in the budget proposal reflects its portion of the total request – approximately $540,000 more than it is receiving this year.