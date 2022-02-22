Hawkeye Community College students to pay 1% more next year in tuition and fees

WATERLOO — Students will be paying more to attend Hawkeye Community College next fall, but it will be the smallest increase in more than a decade.
"This is a very, very modest increase, 1.2%," President Todd Holcomb told the board of trustees Tuesday. "I'm proposing going foward with smaller tuition increases. I think this helps us move forward as a college."
Trustees approved a $2.50 increase in tuition and fees per credit hour, raising the cost to $210 effective July 1. The board also approved a $75.7 million 2022-23 budget, a $2.46 million increase from the re-estimated budget for the current fiscal year. Overall property tax collections are expected to grow by 5.33% under the budget.
Tuition is growing by $2 to $204 per credit and there will be a 50-cent increase in the activity fee, bringing it to $6. An in-state student taking 12 credits, a typical full-time load, would pay $2,520 in tuition and fees per term. That’s $30 more than such a student is paying this year.
People are also reading…
Since the fall of 2011, Courier files show, the previous smallest tuition and fee increase was 2.72% in 2014-15. During those years, it has grown by as much as 5.64% from one year to the next. Current tuition and fee rates grew by 3.23% over last year.
With students taking just under 100,000 credit hours, Vice President of Administration and Finance Dan Gillen said the $2.50 increase is estimated to raise "a little over $200,000 in tuition and fees" more than this year.
Holcomb said anticipated growth in other areas like workforce education will help with increasing expenses that the smaller tuition boost may not cover. Administrators will also work to control costs by consolidating or eliminating positions and budget reserve funds may also be used to fill gaps.
Students who come from out of state to attend Hawkeye will pay $17 more than Iowa residents, raising their per-credit tuition and fees to $227. The difference between in- and out-of-state tuition has been been dropping in recent years.
"Since I've been president, we've actually frozen out-of-state tutition," said Holcomb, noting that he favors equalizing the rates that all students pay. "My goal was to slowly get there."
Other revenues
Budget numbers assuming steady enrollment levels show estimates of $18.96 million in tuition and $1.31 million in student fees.
The budget also estimates total state funding at $18.36 million, assuming an increase in general aid that has not yet been set. Federal aid of $2.13 million is anticipated.
A total of $13.02 million in property and utility replacement tax collections are projected for the college’s 10-county service area during the next fiscal year. That is $659,172 more than was estimated for the year ending June 30.
The tax rate will increase by just under a penny to about $1.19 per $1,000 of taxable value. Trustee Jay Nardini praised the small tax rate increase, calling it "pretty good that we can keep it that low."
Growth in property valuations across the 10-county area and the inching up of the tax rate are behind the increased collections.
However, because the state-determined residential rollback used in calculating tax bills includes a smaller percentage of residential property for next year, the owner of a home whose value hasn’t increased would see a drop in the Hawkeye portion of the annual tax bill.
For a home valued at $100,000 in the current and next tax year, the college’s portion of the tax bill would drop $2.18 to $64.18.
Andrew Wind's most memorable stories of 2021
I covered a lot of news during 2021 that was important to the community. But certain stories stood out for one reason or another. The tragic death of a father and son, a reunion on stage of an educator and his nationally known student, the sudden loss of a retired music teacher and band leader, a rowing club marking four decades on the Cedar River, and the mysterious origins of a tombstone separated from its grave are among my most memorable stories throughout the year.
Father and son killed in barn collapse remembered as 'inseparable' pair who loved their large family
Family members talked to The Courier about Andy Kaufman and his 9-year-old son, Beckett, who died when a recently moved barn on their rural Ce…
Nikole Hannah-Jones, at the start of her 1619 Project book tour, was reunited on stage Tuesday with the teacher who first introduced her to th…
Mike Michalicek, namesake of the longtime local band Checker and the Bluetones and a retired Cedar Valley music educator, died unexpectedly Oc…
Based at the boathouse along the water’s edge in Cedar River-Exchange Park, the Waterloo Rowing Club celebrated its 40th anniversary in August…
After surprise find, Cedar Falls city worker tracks century-old tombstone to Ojibwa reserve in Canada
A property clean up crew found a grave marker dating back more than 122 years that Cedar Falls' code enforcement officer traced to native peop…