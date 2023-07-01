Charming 1 1/2 story home in Kingsley Elementary School district. The oversized two stall garage features ten foot sidewalls, plenty of room for two cars, work bench, hobbies, and TONS of storage space along with a two car gravel parking pad off the alley. You have to see this garage!! The enclosed front porch is heated and cooled with a wall of windows on two sides it would make a nice sunny home office, craft/hobby room, just a comfy spot to relax and watch the neighborhood go by! The living room has large windows to let in natural light and a corner nook perfect for desk or conversation area. An arched doorway leads to the formal dining room which has a closet for tucking away all your internet and stereo equipment as well as table linens, a built-in corner china cabinet, and built in display shelving. Off the side of the kitchen is a full bath with jetted tub/shower combo. When you enter from the back door there is handy nice sized drop zone with shoe cubbies, coat, and bag hooks. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and another full bath with tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms have nice size closets, and tucked in the bathroom and on the landing are extra storage spaces. In the large fully fenced back yard there is a large concrete patio with plenty of room for entertaining, al fresco dining, and cooking out. Ample space for backyard games, and a space in the side yard for your afternoon nap hammock. Close to Byrnes Park and Pool. Not far to Irv Warren Golf Course. It's only a seven minute drive to HWY 20 and a two minute drive to HWY 63.

