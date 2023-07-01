WATERLOO — The following are Hawkeye Community College spring semester graduates from Northeast Iowa and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.
- Neesa Bellinger, Nursing, Allison
- Jason Brehmer, Computer Networking Technician, Allison
- Cinda Mendez Ruiz, Liberal Arts, Allison
- Jaxson Brouwer, Liberal Arts, Aplington
- Olivia Hauser, Liberal Arts, Aplington
- Ella Junker, Nursing, Aplington
- Cypriss Andersen, Nursing, Cedar Falls
- Tyberius Anderson, Web Programming and Development, Cedar Falls
- Reese Balvanz, Elementary Education, Cedar Falls
- Brody Bartlett, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Blayde Bellis, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Greta Berte, Criminal Justice, Cedar Falls
- Stacey Brown, Nursing, Cedar Falls
- Madison Christenson, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Joseph Einertson, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Cedar Falls
- Noah Fink, Information Systems Management, Cedar Falls
- Noah Forker, Marketing Management, Cedar Falls
- Jada Golden-Smith, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Delia Halverson, Psychology, Cedar Falls
- Hunter Harms, Diesel Technology, Cedar Falls
- Mitchell Hoeppner, Welding, Robotics, Cedar Falls
- Noah Johnson, Accounting Technician, Cedar Falls
- Melissa Kelly, Psychology, Cedar Falls
- John Kramer, Police Science, Cedar Falls
- Emily McVay, Nursing, Cedar Falls
- Armando Munguia, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Cedar Falls
- Allison Nida, Digital Mass Media, Cedar Falls
- Greyson Porter, Computer Networking Technician, Cedar Falls
- Logan Reiter, Welding Technology/Welder, Cedar Falls
- Caden Runge, Political Science, Cedar Falls
- Abby Runyan, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Andrew Schaffner, Automotive Technology, Cedar Falls
- Samuel Schmadeke, Diesel Technology, Cedar Falls
- Lakin Sheeley, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Dylan Snell, Welding, Robotics, Cedar Falls
- Austin Sternhagen, Automotive Technology, Cedar Falls
- Jerome Stotsky, Welding Technology/Welder, Cedar Falls
- April Sula, Nursing, Cedar Falls
- Torkelle Sumerall, Hospitality Management, Cedar Falls
- Anna Taft, Liberal Arts, Cedar Falls
- Kyle Tapke, Practical Nursing, Cedar Falls
- Ryan Hallett, Digital Mass Media, Charles City
- Danielle Reetz, Elementary Education, Charles City
- Brandi Garretson, Professional Photography, Clarksville
- Cade Ison, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Clarksville
- Kale Kampman, Liberal Arts, Clarksville
- Tessa Dvorak, Liberal Arts, Clutier
- Clay Hershberger, Welding, Robotics, Clutier
- Samantha Stokes, Animal Science, Clutier
- Michaela Walton, Police Science, Cresco
- Makenzie Schnitzler, Human Resource Management, Decorah
- Jeremy Browning, Sustainable Construction & Design, Denver
- Cameron Dolan, Sustainable Construction & Design, Denver
- Aubree Lyons, Liberal Arts, Denver
- Kyle Ramsey, Liberal Arts, Denver
- Addison Robbins, Accounting Technician, Denver
- Cooper South, Welding, Robotics, Denver
- Mindy Steege-Giesler, Human Resource Management, Denver
- Tristin Cleveland, Liberal Arts, Dike
- Adam Hassebroek, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Dike
- Josh Larsen, Industrial Automation Technology, Dike
- Kayla Tempel, Nursing, Dike
- Quincy Zuck, Diesel Technology, Dunkerton
- Carlie Hoppe, Nursing, Dysart
- Dalton Kucera, Diesel Technology, Dysart
- Emma McMahon, Liberal Arts, Evansdale
- Kayla Rieck, Early Childhood Education, Evansdale
- Aaron Smith, Industrial Automation Technology, Evansdale
- Traeton Kaufman, Police Science, Fairbank
- Armando Silva, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Fairbank
- Emma Pitz, Accounting Technician, Fredericksburg
- Peyton Schmitz, General Agriculture, Fredericksburg
- Wayne Kauffman, Electronics Engineering Technology, Frederika
- Zachary Krull, Diesel Technology, Garwin
- Gavin Purvis, Computer Networking Technician, Garwin
- Autumn Hellman, Liberal Arts, Gilbertville
- Emily Buckholtz, Liberal Arts, Gladbrook
- Sarah Harmer, Nursing, Grundy Center
- Molly Hendrickson, Practical Nursing, Grundy Center
- Ashley Oltman, Practical Nursing, Grundy Center
- Wesley Smith, Liberal Arts, Grundy Center
- Ilya Stepanov, Liberal Arts, Grundy Center
- Jackson Waltner, Cybersecurity, Grundy Center
- Carter Dannen, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, Hampton
- Rachel Casillas, Dental Hygiene, Hazelton
- Nicholas Duffy, Liberal Arts, Hazelton
- Samantha Bauler, Accounting, Hudson
- Shawna Bear, Early Childhood Education, Hudson
- Lindsey Beard, Liberal Arts, Hudson
- Spencer Halupnick, Diesel Technology, Hudson
- Mac Kelly, Welding, Robotics, Hudson
- Megan Brock, Nursing, Independence
- Tyler Davis, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Independence
- Jacob Dinger, Electronics Engineering Technology, Independence
- Hannah Johnson, Liberal Arts, Independence
- Sophia Kain, Fine Arts, Independence
- Benjamin Kremer, Welding Technology/Welder, Independence
- Zoe Lampe, Fine Arts, Independence
- Callie Meyer, Early Childhood Education, Independence
- Kaye Sheda, Nursing, Independence
- Rachael Stevens, Liberal Arts, Independence
- Anna Sweeney, Natural Resources Management, Independence
- Cheyenne Syhlman, Practical Nursing, Independence
- Alexis Testrake, Liberal Arts, Independence
- Justin Berry, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Janesville
- Luke Bader, Computer Networking Technician, Jesup
- Landon Boos, Welding, Jesup
- Loren Corkery, Industrial Automation Technology, Jesup
- Lauren Durham, Nursing, Jesup
- Gavin French, Liberal Arts, Jesup
- Kennedy Galpin, Sustainable Construction & Design, Jesup
- Samuel Kuper, Liberal Arts, Jesup
- Deshila Menuey-Walker, Elementary Education, Jesup
- Tabitha Reuter, Nursing, Jesup
- Lindsey Ruehlow, Practical Nursing, Jesup
- Blake Tempus, Computer Networking Technician, Jesup
- Ethan Clark, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, La Porte City
- Allie Driscol, Elementary Education, La Porte City
- Haley Harkness, Nursing, La Porte City
- Jeremy Juhl, Industrial Automation Technology, La Porte City
- Kinsie Murley, Police Science, La Porte City
- Murphy Oakleaf, History, La Porte City
- Karlee Ostendorf, Natural Resources Management, La Porte City
- Kerstin Peterson, Liberal Arts, La Porte City
- Alex Richards, Electronics Installer, La Porte City
- Kayla Robb, Practical Nursing, La Porte City
- Arabella Shepard, Dental Hygiene, La Porte City
- Nelson Sides, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, La Porte City
- Laiken Blommers, Liberal Arts, Manchester
- Makayla Chapman, Practical Nursing, Manchester
- Kalen Recker, Electronics Engineering Technology, Manchester
- Charles Rich, Natural Resources Management, Manchester
- Madison Shontz, Administrative Office Management, Manchester
- Conner Turnis, Automotive Technology, Manchester
- Tosha McGarvey, Practical Nursing, Mount Auburn
- Mathew Rippel, Ag Business Management, Mount Auburn
- Chase Rust, Computer Networking Technician, Nashua
- Macy Flick, Dental Hygiene, New Hampton
- Erin Kramer, Natural Resources Management, New Hampton
- Lola Lemke, Liberal Arts, New Hampton
- Tyler Reicks, Diesel Technology, New Hampton
- Adrian Rings, Graphic Communications, New Hampton
- Gavin Rings, General Agriculture, New Hampton
- Ethan Theis, Police Science, New Hampton
- Preston Trower, General Agriculture, New Hampton
- Kayla Walter, Liberal Arts, New Hampton
- LizBeth DeGroote, Animal Science, New Hartford
- Eli Epley, Sustainable Construction & Design, New Hartford
- Julia Heise, Graphic Communications, New Hartford
- Dalton Jackson, Sustainable Construction & Design, New Providence
- Abigail Dahl, Liberal Arts, Oelwein
- Olivia Hershey, Liberal Arts, Oelwein
- Carsen Jeanes, Welding Technology/Welder, Oelwein
- Riley McKeeman, Diesel Technology, Oelwein
- Emma Nelson, Liberal Arts, Oelwein
- Jesse Platt, Industrial Automation Technology, Oelwein
- Colton Roete, Welding, Oelwein
- Heidi Rogers, Nursing, Oelwein
- Cameren Sims, Liberal Arts, Oelwein
- Gage Voshell, Police Science, Oelwein
- Joshua Williams, Cybersecurity, Oelwein
- Christian Eilers, Industrial Automation Technology, Parkersburg
- Maci Freund, Liberal Arts, Parkersburg
- Cael Lupkes, General Agriculture, Parkersburg
- Bodey Miller, Diesel Technology, Parkersburg
- McKenna Oldenburger, Dental Hygiene, Parkersburg
- Isabell Rogers, Liberal Arts, Parkersburg
- Adonis McGowan, Practical Nursing, Raymond
- Cody Samuelson, Liberal Arts, Raymond
- Hannah Davis, Early Childhood Education, Readlyn
- Kirk Drew, Sustainable Construction & Design, Readlyn
- Julia Larue, Liberal Arts, Readlyn
- Ethan Oltrogge, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Readlyn
- Keisha Pullin, Liberal Arts, Readlyn
- Destiny Rewerts, Early Childhood Education, Readlyn
- Emily Else, Liberal Arts, Reinbeck
- Keagan Giesking, General Agriculture, Ag Business Management, Reinbeck
- Rachael Scarf, Natural Resources Management, Reinbeck
- Braden Vanderkolk, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Reinbeck
- Benjamin Willson, Diesel Technology, Shell Rock
- Austin Bremner, Welding, Robotics, Sumner
- Daniel Dillon, Ag Business Management, Sumner
- Raven Hirsch, Liberal Arts, Sumner
- Clarice Lynch, Biology, Sumner
- Spencer Matt, Diesel Technology, Sumner
- Ryan Rochford, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Sumner
- Brody Shover, Diesel Technology, Sumner
- Miranda Wehling, General Agriculture, Sumner
- Caleb Peshel, Police Science, Tama
- Joshua Frana, Liberal Arts, Traer
- Chance Hulme, Industrial Automation Technology, Traer
- Kayley Renslow, Fine Arts, Traer
- Emma Arnold, General Agriculture, Ag Business Management, Vinton
- Clark Eilers, Professional Photography, Vinton
- Mackenzie Hansel-Walker, Elementary Education, Vinton
- David Lapan-Islas, Liberal Arts, Vinton
- Marcus Lipcamon, Cybersecurity, Vinton
- Caleb Rickels, Liberal Arts, Vinton
- Broc Shaw, Liberal Arts, Vinton
- Alaney Kuecker, Liberal Arts, Washburn
- Salvador Acosta-Osornio, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Waterloo
- Vincent Ali, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Amra Alibasic, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Anthony Anderson, Industrial Equipment Maintenance, Waterloo
- Jasmine Anderson, Digital Mass Media, Waterloo
- Hailee Beenken, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Evlijana Begic, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Nicholas Beier, Kinesiology & Exercise Science, Waterloo
- Ethan Bennett-Vogt, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Brianna Blocker, Medical Office Specialist, Waterloo
- David Blow, Biology, Waterloo,
- William Brousseau, Industrial Automation Technology, Waterloo
- Juliet Bukenya, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Lisa Campbell, General Studies, Waterloo
- Dakar Carter, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Elizabeth Conkling, Nursing, Waterloo
- Anna Cookinham, Web Programming & Development, Waterloo
- Jacqueline Davis, Nursing, Waterloo
- Spencer Davis, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist, Waterloo
- Jessica Drahos, Graphic Communications, Waterloo
- Allison Dunn, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Ermina Dzebic, Human Resource Management, Waterloo
- Ajla Dzelic, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Elijah Folken, Automotive Technology, Waterloo
- Tamiko-Ann Foster, Early Childhood Education, Waterloo
- Franky Francois, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Jonathan Gentz, Marketing Management, Waterloo
- Ivan Gomez, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Mireia Grant, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Brenna Gray, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Carlee Grunder, Dental Hygiene, Waterloo
- Regan Hage, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Paul Harrison, Network Administration and Engineering, Waterloo
- Aldin Hasic, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Brell Hayes, Nursing, Waterloo
- Ramail Hodzic, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist, Waterloo
- Eli Hoffman, Electronics Installer, Waterloo
- Anesha Holmes, Early Childhood Education, Waterloo
- Julian Hoskins, Medical Laboratory Technology, Waterloo
- Jennifer Hovey, Human Resource Management, Waterloo
- Owen Hovey, Diesel Technology, Waterloo
- Keaton Hughes, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Rijalda Husic, Psychology, Waterloo
- Andrew Hutter, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Deizarae Jenkins, Nursing, Waterloo
- Lourdes Jimenez, Nursing, Waterloo
- Shaquia Johnson, Early Childhood Education, Waterloo
- David Jones, Electronics Installer, Waterloo
- Haris Kapic, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Admil Kasupovic, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, Waterloo
- Rocky Kayembe, Automotive Technology, Waterloo
- Adji Kinkela, Sustainable Construction & Design, Waterloo
- William Klinkenberg, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Waterloo
- Delaney Kopriva, General Agriculture, Waterloo
- Kimberly Kremer-Newton, Human Resource Management, Waterloo
- Indira Krusko, Marketing Management, Waterloo
- Sadie Kurtz, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Trystan Lampe, Police Science, Waterloo
- Michelle Lee, Professional Photography, Waterloo
- Madysen Leyen, Professional Photography, Waterloo
- Chi Han Lin, Accounting Technician, Waterloo
- Paw Lu, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, Waterloo
- Stella Lwin, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Christi Martinez, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Tutu Martor, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Isaac Mata, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Raelynn Matlage, Early Childhood Education, Waterloo
- Randi McDonald, Medical Office Specialist, Waterloo
- Brandon McElhaney, Diesel Technology, Waterloo
- Kiley McIntyre, Nursing, Waterloo
- Baw Meh, Marketing Management, Waterloo
- Daniel Mitchell, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Brice Morris, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist, Waterloo
- Megan Neifer, Early Childhood Education, Waterloo
- Chase Nelson, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Cheri Nelson, Medical Office Specialist, Waterloo
- Austin Nemmers, Computer Networking Technician, Waterloo
- Brady OConnor, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Belma Odobasic, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Brooklyn Parkhurst, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Cole Petty, Psychology, Waterloo
- Ryan Picken, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Samuel Porter, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist, Waterloo
- Taylor Price, Police Science, Waterloo
- Tyler Ramirez, Cybersecurity, Waterloo
- Melissa Rasavong, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Elizabeth Rawsawmo, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- James Rea, Electronics Technician, Electronics Engineering Technology, Waterloo
- Marli Reisner, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Dominick Roe, Digital Mass Media, Waterloo
- Dijana Sabic, Administrative Assistant, Waterloo
- Andrew Schneider, Electronics Engineering Technology, Waterloo
- Christopher Schoentag, Computer Networking Technician, Waterloo
- Matthew Simmens, Cybersecurity, Waterloo
- Nicklaus Sires, Fine Arts, Waterloo
- Grace Sliger, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Colton Smith, Police Science, Waterloo
- Dylan Steimel, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Jacob Stevenson, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist, Waterloo
- Desiray Storlie, Social Work, Waterloo
- Fernando Tellez-Romero, Police Science, Waterloo
- Amanda Thoms-Barrios, Practical Nursing, Waterloo
- Regean Tobin, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Salvador Torres Guzman, Sustainable Construction & Design, Waterloo
- So U, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Orlando Vivians, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Armin Vretenarevic, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, Waterloo
- Natasha Watkins, Early Childhood Education, Waterloo
- Abigail Welter, Human Resource Management, Waterloo
- Ramon Wence, Network Administration and Engineering, Waterloo
- Brittney Weyant, Nursing, Waterloo
- Jordan Wilson, Graphic Communications, Waterloo
- Aalivia Wright, Liberal Arts, Waterloo
- Brayden Zoll, Marketing Management, Waterloo
- Garrett Aissen, Sustainable Construction & Design, Waverly
- Jasmine Ator, Liberal Arts, Waverly
- Andrew Carolus, Accounting Technician, Waverly
- Erin Graettinger, Dental Hygiene, Waverly
- Samuel Guetzlaff, Computer Networking Technician, Waverly
- Tyler Johnson, Liberal Arts, Waverly
- Ella Kleckner, Practical Nursing, Waverly
- Maxwell Litwiller, Computer Networking Technician, Waverly
- Sierra Rewerts, Human Resource Management, Waverly
- Landen Ruth, General Agriculture, Waverly
- Cooper Scholten, Liberal Arts, Waverly
- Tiffany Sterba, Liberal Arts, Waverly
- William Thompson, Electronics Engineering Technology, Waverly
- Jayden Umthum, Accounting Technician, Waverly
- Brady Wheeler, Digital Mass Media, Waverly
- Trenten Hook, Diesel Technology, Wellsburg
- Alexis Ruroden, Liberal Arts, West Union
People are also reading…
Newly listed homes for sale in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area
5 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $239,000
YOU'LL LOVE THE VERY NATURE OF IT! 2-story home, 4-5 bedroom with over 3.5 acres! Nice floor plan, formal dining area, newer kitchen cupboards, main floor laundry, bedroom/den on main level, enclosed front porch and fenced around the home. The views are amazing and are you ready.....Detached 1440 sq. ft. garage/out building with 1/2 bath. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900
Updated acreage sitting on 4.82 acres with 5+ bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms. The beautifully updated kitchen features granite counter tops, an island with seating, flows to the 4-season sitting area and has a pass through to the formal dining room and pocket doors to the living room. The living room has a corner fireplace and corner door with pocket doors to the parlor. Currently used as a HOFC. Another room with access to a 1/2 bath and the patio is currently used as a 2nd HOFC, but could be used as a MF bedroom. The upper level features 4 bedrooms and a large TV room with servant stairs back to the kitchen. Updated windows, updated kitchen, updated geothermal heat, updated electrical, updated shingles, painted siding, added fireplace in living room, refinished wood floors. The home has an attached large 2-stall garage. Outbuildings include a pole building with gravel floor and lean-to and a small shed with a wood floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000
This 5.02 acres offers 2 separate homes, 3 separate garages and several outbuildings. 5437 has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a formal dining room and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The full basement has 400 sq. ft. finished for additional living space. One bedroom is on the main level and 3 are up. 5507 is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $85,000
This sweet home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is conveniently located near restaurants, Hansen's Dairy, and the bike trail. Lincoln Elementary and Holmes Junior in Cedar Falls for schools. One stall garage and a great fenced in backyard with plenty of room for a garden. It would be wonderful for first time buyers or rental opportunity! Don't miss it! Being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $349,900
Major "makeover" with new driveway, garage shop floor, new overhead door and opener, 2 new exterior doors. Home has new kitchen and stainless-steel GE appliances, 2 new bathrooms, windows, interior solid panel doors and trim package, new vinyl plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, window coverings, closet shelving, electric fireplace in living room, new sliding doors to wood deck, and 2 new exterior doors. Lower level is all new drywall, new windows, interior doors and trim, new bathroom, 2nd laundry hookups (1 each level), woodburning fireplace, new egress window for bedroom. Large family room could be a 4th conforming bedroom with a 2nd exit. Lower level could also have a wet bar/mini kitchen for a "live-in" parent.
4 Bedroom Home in Evansdale - $234,500
~~OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 6/18/23 FROM 1:00-2:30.~~ Move in and enjoy this coming summer! You will find a home that has a great layout with an open Livingroom concept into the dinging room and kitchen and then leads out to a freshly coated deck to the amazing yard! TONS of natural daylight coming in and a nice Island in the kitchen for great entertaining space! Then you have 3 bedrooms all on one end of the main floor and a bathroom on the main level as well. You will see a large family room down in the basement along with a 4th bedroom and the 2nd bathroom!! Lots of storage down there too! This home has plenty of room for your family to grow and is in a great location!! This is a dead-end street with minimal traffic and is close to downtown, the highway, and schools and parks! Get your showing setup to see why this home is SO Great!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $409,900
Welcome to this exceptional ranch home nestled in a desirable neighborhood! This stunning property, just 3 years young, offers the perfect combination of modern style and comfort. With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this spacious home provides ample space for you and your loved ones. Step inside and be greeted by a thoughtfully designed floor plan that maximizes both functionality and livability. The open layout seamlessly connects the main living areas, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout. The heart of the home is the well-appointed kitchen, featuring sleek countertops, modern appliances, and plenty of storage space. It's a chef's delight and the perfect spot to prepare delicious meals and create lasting memories with family and friends.The bedrooms are generously sized, providing everyone their own personal retreat. The bathrooms are tastefully designed and offer convenience and comfort for your daily routines. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a 3-year-old ranch home in a fantastic neighborhood. It's the ideal place to create lasting memories and call home. Schedule a showing today before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Dike - $529,900
Grand Offering!!! Located in the Fox Ridge Addition we are offering this spectacular quality 2016 built ranch style home. Over 4200 square ft. spread out over 2 floors with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Mani level offers an open floor concept wit vaulted ceilings and hardwood plank flooring. Living room with gas fireplace and stone surround and room for the TV above the fireplace. Kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry and bar top area with plenty of room for the bar stools. Dining area just off of the kitchen with french door opening up to the deck. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms each with their own private baths. Den/Home Office plus main floor laundry area. Lower level family room with custom bar area, tall ceilings, 3/4 bath, workout room, 4th bedroom and good storage area. Now for all the extra's!!! Geothermal, ice block foundation, garage is over 1600 sq. ft. with one side that is 50ft deep, additional storage area, dog run with access to the garage, large composite deck and concrete patio area. These are just a few of the many reasons you should consider this for your next home!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,000
Charming 1 1/2 story home in Kingsley Elementary School district. The oversized two stall garage features ten foot sidewalls, plenty of room for two cars, work bench, hobbies, and TONS of storage space along with a two car gravel parking pad off the alley. You have to see this garage!! The enclosed front porch is heated and cooled with a wall of windows on two sides it would make a nice sunny home office, craft/hobby room, just a comfy spot to relax and watch the neighborhood go by! The living room has large windows to let in natural light and a corner nook perfect for desk or conversation area. An arched doorway leads to the formal dining room which has a closet for tucking away all your internet and stereo equipment as well as table linens, a built-in corner china cabinet, and built in display shelving. Off the side of the kitchen is a full bath with jetted tub/shower combo. When you enter from the back door there is handy nice sized drop zone with shoe cubbies, coat, and bag hooks. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and another full bath with tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms have nice size closets, and tucked in the bathroom and on the landing are extra storage spaces. In the large fully fenced back yard there is a large concrete patio with plenty of room for entertaining, al fresco dining, and cooking out. Ample space for backyard games, and a space in the side yard for your afternoon nap hammock. Close to Byrnes Park and Pool. Not far to Irv Warren Golf Course. It's only a seven minute drive to HWY 20 and a two minute drive to HWY 63.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900
Updates throughout! This move in ready two story home located in Waterloo features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, tons of natural light, and beautiful finishes. Boasting two newly updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and white woodwork, this is one you'll want to see. Stepping inside, you're greeted by the spacious living room with a fireplace that opens up to the fantastic dining room. The living room also opens up to a great sunroom. The dining room is conveniently located off the kitchen and features a beautiful coffered ceiling and built ins. The kitchen offers fresh new cabinetry, flooring, and appliances. The main floor also includes a suite with a private bathroom. Moving upstairs, you'll find four great sized bedrooms along with a full bathroom and laundry area. The upper level also includes a deck with spiral stairs leading to the main level deck. The lower level includes an additional living area and storage space. Exterior amenities include a detached two stall garage and a fantastic front porch. Don't let this one pass you by! Schedule a showing today!