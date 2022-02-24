Hawkeye Community College spring enrollment down slightly, but more students returning

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s spring enrollment dropped slightly, but retention rates are up this year.

And high school students taking concurrent college classes continue to be an important point of growth at HCC.

On Jan. 23, Hawkeye’s spring semester count day, there were 4,788 students enrolled. That includes 3,350 in arts and sciences programs and 1,009 in career and technical programs. Total enrollment was 4,808 in the spring of 2021.

“That’s 20 students different,” Nina Grant, vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity, told the board of trustees Tuesday. She noted the decrease amounts to a drop of less than 0.5%.

Spring credit enrollment has been trending down at the college. It stood at 5,391 in 2018 and at 5,331 in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic become a concern in Iowa.

Grant said 3,528 students returned to Hawkeye from the previous semester while 3,381 people continued their education at the college in the spring of 2021.

Concurrent enrollment, or high school students taking college classes, was up 8% with a headcount of 2,351. Those students are taking 11,628 credit hours, a 9% increase.

“This is really the group that is making up the difference,” said Grant, on enrollment. The number of concurrent students grew by 168 from spring 2021. The 2,437 nonconcurrent students enrolled this spring represented a drop of 188 compared with a year ago.

Total spring credit hours were at 39,505.5, a decline of less than 1%. Nonconcurrent students made up 27,877.5 of those hours, a 5% decrease. Those students average 11 credit hours while concurrent students average eight hours.

A total of 68% of students were attending Hawkeye part-time this spring. The majority of students were female, at 57%. Forty students from six different countries were enrolled in the college.

Ethnic and racial minorities made up 19% of students, or 915. That was a drop of 2%, or 17 students, from last spring.

Students who are totally learning online came to 1,020 students this spring, 21.3% of enrollment.

