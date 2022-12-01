Hawkeye Community College sets March 7 date for $35 million bond issue vote

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will seek voter approval of a $35 million bond issue in a March 7 referendum.

In an 8-0 vote, the board of trustees Tuesday approved placing the measure on the ballot in its 10-county service area. Trustee Teresa Meyer was absent. Passage of the general obligation bond issue requires approval by at least 60% of voters.

The bond issue would be repaid over approximately 10 years with property tax revenues. However, it would not be an additional cost to homeowners – should it pass, the tax would be implemented in 2025 as a continuation of the current tax levy that began in 2015, said college spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore. It would affect homeowners in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy and Tama counties.

The community college would use the funds to move forward with the master facilities plan, President Todd Holcomb told the board.

In the first phase, this includes plans like renovating existing buildings, namely Butler Hall, to create a skilled trades and apprenticeship center – putting construction, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, automotive and diesel technology programs under one roof.

A STEM Learning Center would be created in Bremer Hall. The learning center would include new interactive learning technologies such as virtual reality or augmented reality, Holcomb said.

Phase two would focus on expanding law enforcement training programs. This includes replacing and relocating aging indoor and outdoor firing ranges in the Law Enforcement Training Center on the south end of campus.

The money would also be used to upgrade aging mechanical, plumbing and electrical infrastructure in various buildings.

“These projects are the most identified to have the most impact to serve the needs of our communities and the workforce challenges that we face,” Holcomb said.

Currently, the owner of a $100,000 home pays around $1.20 per month — $14.40 a year — in taxes as a result of the current bond issue. This amount would not change, said Dan Gillen, the vice president of administration and finance. Those who do not own property will not have to pay the tax, Moore noted.

The current tax levy allowed for the construction of Hawkeye’s downtown Adult Learning Center, expanding career academies in local high schools, and renovating Grundy Hall into a health education center, Moore said. She added that the college hopes to build on its progress to meet “the critical needs” of the workforce.

“With more than 68% of jobs requiring some training and education beyond high school, education and job training are vital to our economy,” Holcomb said in a news release.

In other business, the board of trustees re-elected Jay Nardini as board chairman and Casey McLaughlin as board vice chairman.