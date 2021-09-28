Hawkeye Community College sees small increase in student enrollment

WATERLOO — For the first time in four years, the number of students attending Hawkeye Community College has risen this fall – if only by a little bit.

The college had an enrollment of 5,085 as of Sept. 7, the 10th day of classes, compared to 5,042 students last fall. The last time Hawkeye saw growth in fall enrollment was 2017.

"We do have an increase of 43 students," Nina Grant, interim vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity, told the board of trustees Tuesday. "However, there was a slight decrease in credit hours."

The 44,980 credit hours being taken by students are down from 45,311 last year, a less than 1% drop. High school students taking concurrent college courses account for 11,598 of those credits.

Students in the arts and sciences programs are a growing share of those at Hawkeye. The enrollment went from 3,196 last year to 3,357 now. Career and technical program students declined from 1,846 to 1,728 this year.

Part-time students are nearly two-thirds of the college's enrollment at 62%. High school students, who are likely to be in that category, make up 2,284 of the enrollment, a 13.1% increase.

