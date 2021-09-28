Hawkeye Community College sees small increase in student enrollment

WATERLOO — For the first time in four years, the number of students attending Hawkeye Community College has risen this fall – if only by a little bit.
The college had an enrollment of 5,085 as of Sept. 7, the 10th day of classes, compared to 5,042 students last fall. The last time Hawkeye saw growth in fall enrollment was 2017.
"We do have an increase of 43 students," Nina Grant, interim vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity, told the board of trustees Tuesday. "However, there was a slight decrease in credit hours."
The 44,980 credit hours being taken by students are down from 45,311 last year, a less than 1% drop. High school students taking concurrent college courses account for 11,598 of those credits.
Students in the arts and sciences programs are a growing share of those at Hawkeye. The enrollment went from 3,196 last year to 3,357 now. Career and technical program students declined from 1,846 to 1,728 this year.
Part-time students are nearly two-thirds of the college's enrollment at 62%. High school students, who are likely to be in that category, make up 2,284 of the enrollment, a 13.1% increase.
"They're at 45% of our total enrollment, and that keeps increasing every year," said Grant. Hawkeye provides concurrent courses for students at 28 high schools. That includes 578 students at Waterloo's high schools, 391 at Cedar Falls High School and 218 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Hawkeye saw growth in new students this fall with 197 more for a total of 2,013. There were fewer transfer and returning students. Returning students declined 22 to 2,519 while transfers dropped 132 to 553.
A total of 943 students are online learners only, which is 18.5% of enrollment. Only 1% of Hawkeye students are from outside of the state, including 54 who are international. That's an increase from 30 students last year and 41 in the fall of 2019.
Females account for 59% of enrollment and diverse students, or those from non-white ethnicities, make up 20% of the headcount. Grant said the 1,013 diverse students represent a 10% increase from last year.
She attributed the small increase in overall enrollment to several factors.
"It's the concurrent high school enrollment," said Grant. In addition, international enrollment is growing again after being depressed by travel restrictions related to COVID-19. A focus on recruitment of non-white students has also borne fruit.
"There's been some special outreach efforts with our institution with diverse students," Grant noted.