Hawkeye Community College seeking bids for $15 million Grundy Hall renovation

WATERLOO — Experiential learning will be the focus of Hawkeye Community College health science programs as they all move into Grundy Hall following renovations.
When completed in July 2023, the renovated hall will include primarily hands-on lab and simulation learning spaces.
The board of trustees Tuesday approved plans and specifications for the project. Trustees also approved seeking bids and set a public hearing for March 23, when a contract is expected to be awarded.
Demolition, remodeling and a small addition totaling 78,000 square feet will cost an estimated $15.5 million.
Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance, said total project costs are estimated at $22.5 million. Other expenses include $1.5 million in architect, engineering and testing fees; $4 million in equipment and furnishings; and a $1.5 million contingency.
The project will be funded with $15 million in proceeds from general obligation bonds approved by voters from Hawkeye’s 10-county service area in 2015. Revenues totaling $3.5 million from the college’s plant fund levy and $1 million from the equipment levy will also be used. Additionally, private donations of $3 million will go toward the project expenses.
Dental and nursing programs currently are located in the building while those for other health fields are spread across campus or at the Cedar Falls Center. All Hawkeye science classes, many of which are required courses for the programs, would also move to the renovated building. Math and social studies classes now in the building would move to other campus locations.
A new dental clinic on the lower level would be in phase one of the renovations. On the upper level, the expansion would include constructing a small ambulance bay. Exterior and interior upgrades, such as a skylight, will also be a part of the project.
Among programs moving to Grundy Hall would be medical assisting, medical lab technology, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, paramedic and emergency medical services.
Construction is expected to get underway in May.