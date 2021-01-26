Hawkeye Community College seeking bids for $15 million Grundy Hall renovation

WATERLOO — Experiential learning will be the focus of Hawkeye Community College health science programs as they all move into Grundy Hall following renovations.

When completed in July 2023, the renovated hall will include primarily hands-on lab and simulation learning spaces.

The board of trustees Tuesday approved plans and specifications for the project. Trustees also approved seeking bids and set a public hearing for March 23, when a contract is expected to be awarded.

Demolition, remodeling and a small addition totaling 78,000 square feet will cost an estimated $15.5 million.

Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance, said total project costs are estimated at $22.5 million. Other expenses include $1.5 million in architect, engineering and testing fees; $4 million in equipment and furnishings; and a $1.5 million contingency.

The project will be funded with $15 million in proceeds from general obligation bonds approved by voters from Hawkeye’s 10-county service area in 2015. Revenues totaling $3.5 million from the college’s plant fund levy and $1 million from the equipment levy will also be used. Additionally, private donations of $3 million will go toward the project expenses.