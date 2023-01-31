Hawkeye Community College’s WE Build program wins video contest

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s WE Build Waterloo pre-apprenticeship program won $5,000 in tools, gift cards, and apparel in the eighth annual I BUILT THIS! contest, hosted by the National Center for Construction Education and Research.
WE Build Waterloo is a community-based program that provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers.
Participants engage in a 12-week residential construction or rehabilitation project through the Introduction to Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship, a recognized pre-apprenticeship program. Individuals learn high-demand construction skills and earn industry-recognized certifications while engaging in a residential construction or rehabilitation project of a home to later be sold to a local, lower-income families.