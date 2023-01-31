 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Community College’s WE Build program wins video contest

2023 WE Build Waterloo I BUILT THIS Prizes

WE Build Waterloo participants at Hawkeye Community College showcase the prizes won through the I BUILT THIS! video contest, which includes DeWalt tools, gift bards, books, and apparel.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s WE Build Waterloo pre-apprenticeship program won $5,000 in tools, gift cards, and apparel in the eighth annual I BUILT THIS! contest, hosted by the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

WE Build Waterloo is a community-based program that provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers.

WE Build Waterloo home tour.

Participants engage in a 12-week residential construction or rehabilitation project through the Introduction to Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship, a recognized pre-apprenticeship program. Individuals learn high-demand construction skills and earn industry-recognized certifications while engaging in a residential construction or rehabilitation project of a home to later be sold to a local, lower-income families.

The I BUILT THIS! contest invited participants to showcase build projects on Instagram Reels and TikTok. The WE Build Waterloo program took the top prize in the postsecondary category.

For more information about WE Build Waterloo and Introduction to Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship, go online to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/we-build-waterloo.

