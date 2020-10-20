Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 update

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that 14 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Oct. 12-18, 10 of the people were students and four were Hawkeye employees. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.27% of the college’s enrollment and the employees represent 0.54% of its staff.
Since Aug. 24, a total of 129 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 113 students and 16 employees.
