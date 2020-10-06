Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that six students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

For Sept. 28-Oct. 4, five of the people were students and one was a Hawkeye employee. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.13% of the college’s enrollment and the employee represents 0.13% of its staff.

Since Aug. 24, a total of 101 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 91 students and 10 employees.

