Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported that 17 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Nov. 23-29, 16 of the people were students and one was a college employee. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.43% Hawkeye’s enrollment and the employee represent 0.13% of its staff.
Hawkeye was on Thanksgiving break Nov. 26-27. Since Nov. 16, lecture-based classes have been virtual through Zoom videoconferencing or other online platforms. That will continue until the semester ends Dec. 17.
Since Aug. 24, 308 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 263 students and 45 employees.
