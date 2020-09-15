 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Seventeen Hawkeye Community College students and staff members reported last week that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

For Sept. 7-13, 16 of the people were students and one was a Hawkeye employee. The dashboard notes that the student number is 0.43% of HCC's 3,655 enrollment and the employee represents 0.13% of its 729 staff.

Since Aug. 24, a total of 62 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 55 students and seven employees. 

Vietnam Veteran Vigil 2020

040715ho-Hawkeye-Horizontal-Logo-New

Hawkeye Community College logo.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News