Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that 19 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

For Oct. 19-25, 17 of the people were students and two were Hawkeye employees. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.46% of the college’s enrollment and the employees represent 0.27% of its staff.

Since Aug. 24, a total of 148 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 130 students and 18 employees.

