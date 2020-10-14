Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that 14 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Oct. 5-11, 12 of the people were students and two were Hawkeye employee. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.32% of the college’s enrollment and the employee represents 0.27% of its staff.
Since Aug. 24, a total of 115 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 103 students and 12 employees.
