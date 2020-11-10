Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

Hawkeye Community College logo.
COURTESY PHOTO
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College had another record week of positive COVID-19 cases reported by students and staff.
For the week of Nov. 2-8, the college reported Tuesday that 37 people tested positive.
Hawkeye posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at
hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Of the total, 29 were students and eight were employees. The dashboard notes that this is 0.79% of students on campus and 1.09% of staff.
For the previous week, Hawkeye reported 30 positive cases among students and employees, which was the highest weekly total. Numbers of cases at the college have grown weekly since early October.
Over all the weeks, 215 students and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test. Of those, 1584 were students and 31 were employees.
Gary Kelley and Nancy Price artwork
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-10
Hard Won Not Done exhibit by Gary Kelley at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Photographed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-2
Jessie Field Shambaugh-from the Hard Won Not Done exhibit by Gary Kelley at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Photographed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-1
Doreen Wilbur-from the Hard Won Not Done exhibit by Gary Kelley at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Photographed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-5
Willie Stevenson Glanton-from the Hard Won Not Done exhibit by Gary Kelley at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Photographed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-3
Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee from the "Hard Won Not Done" exhibit by Gary Kelley at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF WRITER
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-9
An item from the Nancy Price exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-8
An illustration from the Nancy Price exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
BRANDON POLLOCK
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-7
Nancy Price exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Photographed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
102920bp-kelley-price-exhibit-6
Nancy Price exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts. Photographed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.