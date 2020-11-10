Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College had another record week of positive COVID-19 cases reported by students and staff.

For the week of Nov. 2-8, the college reported Tuesday that 37 people tested positive.

Hawkeye posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

Of the total, 29 were students and eight were employees. The dashboard notes that this is 0.79% of students on campus and 1.09% of staff.

For the previous week, Hawkeye reported 30 positive cases among students and employees, which was the highest weekly total. Numbers of cases at the college have grown weekly since early October.

Over all the weeks, 215 students and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test. Of those, 1584 were students and 31 were employees.

