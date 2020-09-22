Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that 22 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Sept. 14-20, 21 of the people were students and one was a Hawkeye employee. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.57% of HCC's 3,655 enrollment and the employee represents 0.13% of its 729 staff.
Since Aug. 24, a total of 84 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 76 students and eight employees.
Collection of Photos from the 2020 Ebonite Fall Classic
The 2020 Ebonite Fall Classic at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo wrapped up Sunday afternoon with Nate Stubler of LaSalle, Ill. defeated Matt McNiel of Minneapolis in the stepladder finals, 231 to 168, to win the event which was contested over Saturday and Sunday.
