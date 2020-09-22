 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases
Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that 22 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

For Sept. 14-20, 21 of the people were students and one was a Hawkeye employee. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.57% of HCC's 3,655 enrollment and the employee represents 0.13% of its 729 staff.

Since Aug. 24, a total of 84 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 76 students and eight employees.

