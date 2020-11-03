 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Community College reports its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases this fall
Hawkeye Community College reports its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases this fall

Hawkeye Community College logo.

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is reporting its highest COVID-19 infection rate in the 10 weeks since fall semester started.

For the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, the college reported Tuesday that 30 students and employees tested positive.

Hawkeye posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

Of the total, 25 were students and five were employees. The dashboard notes both the student and employee numbers represent 0.68% of their populations on campus.

After dropping to six new positive tests Sept. 28-Oct. 4, weekly cases have grown in the month since. For Oct. 19-25, there were 19 cases.

Several of the weeks at the beginning of the year had more cases. That includes the previous high of 25 cases Aug. 24-30, the first week of school.

Over all the weeks, 178 students and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test. Of those, 155 were students and 23 were employees.



