Hawkeye Community College reports its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases this fall

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is reporting its highest COVID-19 infection rate in the 10 weeks since fall semester started.
For the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, the college reported Tuesday that 30 students and employees tested positive.
Hawkeye posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
Of the total, 25 were students and five were employees. The dashboard notes both the student and employee numbers represent 0.68% of their populations on campus.
Support Local Journalism
After dropping to six new positive tests Sept. 28-Oct. 4, weekly cases have grown in the month since. For Oct. 19-25, there were 19 cases.
Several of the weeks at the beginning of the year had more cases. That includes the previous high of 25 cases Aug. 24-30, the first week of school.
Over all the weeks, 178 students and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test. Of those, 155 were students and 23 were employees.
WATCH NOW: Election Day 2020 videos
WATCH NOW: Election Day 2020 videos
Megan Wheelock, a 17-year-old senior at Valley Lutheran High School in Cedar Falls, talks about her first time working as a precinct worker at…
Thirty-year-old Mychal Olson talks about why he voted for the first time today.
James Miller, 86, was second in line in Cedar Falls to vote this morning.
Devonta Jackson, 22, of Cedar Falls, talks about voting in the election.
Ann Richter, precinct chairperson for Waterloo Ward 2, Precinct 5, talks about how election morning is going at her polling site at Hawkeye Co…
Bailey Potratz of Cedar Falls talks about why she voted on Nov. 3.
Dorothy Simpson, from Ward 5 in Waterloo, talks about her vote.
Jean Huff of rural Waterloo talks about the election after voting Tuesday morning at the Gilbertville American Legion. Brenda Dudley, a precin…
Cory Schmehl, 37, of Cedar Falls, arrived at his polling place 20 minutes early. He was fifth in line.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.