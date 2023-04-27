CEDAR FALLS — Hawkeye Community College is redistricting, leading at least two current trustees to give up their positions and putting as many as six seats on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Director district boundaries for the nine-member board of trustees are redrawn every 10 years to bring about more equally distributed populations based on the U.S. Census, which was completed in 2020.

On Tuesday, the board approved the new boundaries but trustees were reluctant to accept the changes across Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, and Tama counties. The hesitation was because the homes of trustees Barbara McGregor of Charles City and Teresa Meyer of Waverly were in the new District 1 while Louis Beck of Buckingham and Merritt Jones of Jesup were in the new District 9.

In turn, the new Districts 8 and 4 will be vacant. In addition to those four seats – the vacant and contested ones – trustees Jay Nardini, of the new District 7, and Casey McLaughlin, of the new District 5, have terms expiring at the end of 2023.

That makes six seats on the ballot, although the board is aware of certain scenarios that could lead to fewer positions up for election.

The board could have declined to accept the map, drawn by an outside firm, and been handed another option with different boundaries. However, it needed a “valid” reason in order to be given a different map. Changes resulting in trustees’ addresses being in the same district is not a valid reason.

The number of trustees will remain unchanged and the director district changes won’t disrupt the current term lengths of the other trustees.

The ideal population was 22,685 people per district. They range between 21,925 and 23,828 people after the lines were redrawn. The total population stands at 204,168 people over the 10-county area.

Broken down, the changes will mean:

District 1 includes the Clarksville, Hampton-Dumont, Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, North Butler and Waverly-Shell Rock school districts.

District 2 includes the Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson and North Tama County school districts.

District 3 includes a western portion of the Cedar Falls school district and the Janesville school district.

District 4 includes an eastern portion of the Cedar Falls district.

District 5 includes a central portion of the Waterloo school district.

District 6 includes a northern portion of the Waterloo district.

District 7 includes a southern portion of the Waterloo district.

District 8 includes the Denver, Dunkerton, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli and Wapsie Valley school districts and part of the Waterloo district.

District 9 includes East Buchanan, Independence, Jesup, North Linn and Union school districts.

