Hawkeye Community College receives audit results

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College saw little growth in its reserves during the past year.

A financial audit received and placed on file by the board of trustees last week shows the college’s unrestricted fund balance increased by $471,991 to $14.28 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30 – a much smaller increase than the $4.52 million in the previous fiscal year. Dan Gillen, HCC’s vice president of administration and finance, said at the time that growth was predominantly a result of federal COVID-19 relief funds helping with enrollment declines.

“The college continues to take steps in anticipation of enrollment decreases experienced by most state community colleges due to demographic and economic fluctuations,” states the most recent audit. “Cost cutting measures in the past few years have helped mitigate the loss of tuition revenue due to declining enrollment.”

The unrestricted fund represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability. Hawkeye’s total net position grew by $5.16 million to $88.85 million. Net position includes assets and liabilities as well as deferred inflows and outflows of resources.

The audit also found Hawkeye’s long-term debt obligations decreased, declining from $33.15 million to $28.06 million.

In the previous fiscal year, the debt obligations nearly doubled because of millions of dollar in state industrial new jobs training certificates and financing for a Grundy Hall renovation. But this past year, the audit states there was a decrease in the training activity.

In addition, the college’s proportionate share of net pension liability shrunk dramatically by $9.56 million to $188,860 and its other public employee benefits liability grew $12,506 to $1.03 million.

Community colleges are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. Williams & Company of Spencer completed the college’s audit.

“The important part is that Hawkeye received an unmodified opinion this year, which is essentially a clean opinion. It’s the opinion you’ve received for as long as I’ve been doing it, which has been a long time,” said Sherry Titterington of Williams & Company. “A clean opinion is what you want to see.”

Auditors did not identify any significant deficiencies or instances of noncompliance. But they uncovered a “material weakness” related to entries for accounts payable and deposits for assets and immaterial amounts of accounts receivable, deferred revenue, and leases not properly recorded in the college’s financial statements.

But that did not concern Titterington.

“No one wants to have findings, but it tends to be at least in my auditing experience, that you have to be completely, absolutely perfect to not have any findings,” she said, adding that “we only had the one finding this year, which is extremely positive in my mind.”

