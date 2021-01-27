Hawkeye Community College proposes nearly 4% increase in tax collections

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is proposing to increase overall property tax collections by 3.78% during the next fiscal year.

The board of trustees this week approved publishing the 2021-22 budget estimate, including the higher tax askings. Trustees also set a public hearing for Feb. 23, when the budget is expected to be approved.

A total of $12.36 million in property and utility replacement tax collections are projected for the college’s 10-county service area during the year starting July 1. That is $450,403 more than was estimated for the current fiscal year.

Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, noted the growth is due to a boost in the property tax rate of “not quite two cents.” That brings the rate to just under $1.18 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Among the factors in setting the rate are changes in the state-determined residential rollback and the increase in property valuations across the 10-county area. A larger percentage of a homeowner’s property is included in the rollback for next year.