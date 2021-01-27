Hawkeye Community College proposes nearly 4% increase in tax collections

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is proposing to increase overall property tax collections by 3.78% during the next fiscal year.
The board of trustees this week approved publishing the 2021-22 budget estimate, including the higher tax askings. Trustees also set a public hearing for Feb. 23, when the budget is expected to be approved.
A total of $12.36 million in property and utility replacement tax collections are projected for the college’s 10-county service area during the year starting July 1. That is $450,403 more than was estimated for the current fiscal year.
Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, noted the growth is due to a boost in the property tax rate of “not quite two cents.” That brings the rate to just under $1.18 per $1,000 of taxable value.
Among the factors in setting the rate are changes in the state-determined residential rollback and the increase in property valuations across the 10-county area. A larger percentage of a homeowner’s property is included in the rollback for next year.
Gillen said without the rollback change, “we’re only raising the rate $1.04” for owners of $100,000 homes whose values haven’t increased. With the rollback, the increase on such a home grows $2.58 to $66.36 for the Hawkeye portion of the annual property tax bill.
Growth in property valuation, which has been limited for Hawkeye’s area, reduces the need for a tax rate increase.
“Our valuation has gone up only 1.9%,” said Gillen, in the past year. Since 2016, Hawkeye has had the lowest increase in valuation of all Iowa community colleges.
Officials proposed a $72.33 million budget for the new fiscal year. That represents a $9.49 million increase from the re-estimated budget for the current year.
At this point, said Gillen, the budget proposal is “98% about property tax. Everything else we don’t know.”
Tuition isn’t set and students haven’t yet enrolled for the next year. State aid has yet to be approved. And the future is even more uncertain due to COVID-19.
“With this pandemic, it makes it very difficult to know where we will be,” he said.
Budget numbers assuming steady enrollment levels show $18.04 million in estimated tuition revenue. With an estimated 3% increase in general state aid, all types of state funding are set at $17.53 million. Federal aid is estimated at $3 million.
In a related matter, trustees authorized a future issuance of $9.5 million in general obligation bonds, which is required as they prepare to certify the 2021-22 budget.