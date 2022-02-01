Hawkeye Community College proposes 5% increase in property tax collections

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is proposing a 5.33% property tax increase, raising an additional $659,172 during the next fiscal year.

The board of trustees last week approved publishing the 2022-23 budget estimate of $75.7 million, including the higher tax askings. Trustees also set a public hearing for Feb. 22, when the budget is expected to be approved.

A total of $13.02 million in property and utility replacement tax collections are projected for the college's 10-county service area during the year starting July 1.

Growth in property valuations across the 10-county area and the proposed boost in the tax rate are behind the increased collections, said Dan Gillen, Hawkeye's vice president of administration and finance.

Taxable value grew by $484 million, according to board documents. Gillen noted that the tax rate would see a "very slight increase of less than a penny." That brings the rate to just under $1.19 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Yet, the owner of a home whose value hasn't increased would see a drop in the Hawkeye portion of the annual property tax bill. The state-determined residential rollback used in calculating tax bills includes a smaller percentage of a homeowner's property for next year.

For a home valued at $100,000 in the current and next tax year, the college's portion of the tax bill would drop $2.18 to $64.18.

The proposed $75.7 million budget is a $2.46 million increase from the re-estimated budget for the current fiscal year.

Besides property taxes, other major revenues for the college in the budget include $20.27 million from tuition and student fees, $18.36 million from all types of state aid and $2.13 million in federal aid.

"This is all about setting the property taxes, because everything else is an estimate," Gillen told trustees. That goes for the number of students who will be enrolled and how much they will pay in tuition.

"I based it on an assumption of a flat enrollment," he said. Tuition and fee levels have not yet been determined by the college, but a 1.2% increase is assumed in the numbers. There's also an assumption built in that state general aid will grow.

"We do show that we will be spending down our proposed fund balances," said Gillen. The fund balances are projected to drop by $7.64 million during the course of the next year to $26.38 million, with money spent largely from the plant fund. Those expenditures relate to the remodeling of Grundy Hall, which is currently underway.

