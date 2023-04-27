WATERLOO — Property tax revenues will rise 2.15% in Hawkeye Community College’s $71.26 million budget.

The board of trustees voted 8-0 Tuesday with no discussion in adopting the fiscal year 2024 budget. Tax collections are growing from $13.02 million to $13.3 million in property and utility replacement taxes for the year beginning July 1.

Expenditures are 5.87% lower than in the current year projection because costs associated with renovations to Grundy Hall are coming off the books.

The state-determined residential rollback, which is the percentage of a home’s value used to calculate property taxes, has increased slightly. The college’s 10-county taxable property value dropped by 0.15%. Both are factors in the two-cent increase of the property tax rate to $1.21 per $1,000 of taxable valuation necessary to balance the budget.

Homeowners whose property has an assessed value of $100,000 will go from paying $64.18 on the community college portion of their tax bills this year to $66.23 in fiscal year 2024. That assumes no change in the assessed value of the home. Residents were recently notified of changes to their property’s assessed value because of a county-wide reassessment, but it will not take effect until fiscal year 2025.

Tuition is one of the other primary revenue source in the community college’s budget.

That’s rising from $18.96 million in the current year to $19.86 million, reflecting trustees recent decision to hike tuition 3.6% to help combat declining enrollment, even though officials recognized that the increase doesn’t even make up for the high inflation.

The budget also estimates state aid of $15.50 million, a slight rise over the $15.42 budgeted in the current year. Other types of state aid are estimated at $2.98 million. Additional revenues are $2.13 million in federal aid, $3 million in proceeds from certificates and $12.31 million in other resources.

