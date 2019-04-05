WATERLOO -- A search committee has chosen four finalists for president of Hawkeye Community College.
Each candidate will come to the Cedar Valley over the next two weeks to meet with college officials and participate in forums that will be open to the community. Candidates' names are not being made public initially, but each will be announced the day prior to their scheduled interview date.
The first forum will take place Wednesday with others happening April 15, 17 and 18.
WATERLOO — Linda Allen is retiring as president of Hawkeye Community College after eight yea…
Linda Allen announced in January that she plans on retiring by June 30 after eight years as president. A 14-member search committee appointed in February includes college administrators, faculty, students, community members, alumni and four Board of Trustees members. After receiving applications, the committee was expected to screen candidates and choose six to 10 for video conference interviews, narrowing them down to the four finalists.
Each candidate will follow the same schedule when they come to Hawkeye. Open forums for faculty, staff and community members will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. in room 128 of Tama Hall on Hawkeye's main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road. The public is also invited to board interviews with the candidates in the Hawkeye Center board room on the main campus.
After the morning forum, candidates will meet with college cabinet, have lunch with students and tour the campus. Candidates will tour the community following the afternoon forum and have an informal dinner with the board.
Additional information on the president search can be found online at hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search.
