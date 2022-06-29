Hawkeye Community College president gets 3% raise

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College’s chief executive officer was given a 3% raise Tuesday night by the board of trustees.

President Todd Holcomb’s salary rises from $254,500 to $262,135 beginning Friday as part of a modification to his three-year rolling contract.

“I love being here and being a part of this college’s mission,” Holcomb said. “I see endless possibilities for our future and love helping all our students exceed.”

Before arriving at Hawkeye in 2019, Holcomb led Western Nebraska Community College as its president for about a decade.

Chair Jay Nardini said the pay increase is in line with the institution’s other union and nonunion faculty and staff pay hikes of 3% and keeps Holcomb's salary competitive with other community colleges with similar enrollments in Iowa.

The raise comes after the board’s annual evaluation of its president last month.

Nardini said Holcomb’s review was “excellent” because of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the visioning for the college's smart automation center and Grundy Hall renovation.

His communication style and the respect he garners from his colleagues were other reasons.

“Frankly, I don’t know when he finds time to sleep,” Nardini said.

In addition to the raise, Holcomb’s car allowance, expense account and 403B retirement contribution also increase from $9,600 to $10,000, from $6,600 to $7,000, and from $10,100 to $11,000, respectively.

His annual compensation package now totals $290,135.

“This really is an exciting time for the college. I love this college, and I love the challenges that are associated with (the job),” Holcomb told the trustees.

