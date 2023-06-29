WATERLOO — The salary and benefits of Hawkeye Community College’s president are growing by 4%.

The college’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $10,000 increase in Todd Holcomb’s salary and extended his three-year contract. Starting July 1, his annual pay will rise to $272,620.

He will also receive other benefits including $10,000 for a monthly vehicle allowance, $7,000 for a monthly expense account and $22,000 for his 403(b) retirement contribution. His retirement contribution for the current year was $11,000, according to Courier files. This brings the total compensation package to $311,620.

Trustee Jay Nardini, board chairman, said the raise in Holcomb’s retirement contribution is due to his commitment to remain at Hawkeye until retirement. Another reason for the raise, Nardini said, is the overwhelming community support for the bond issue passed last November.

More than 75% of voters approved the $35 million bond referendum in support of three future facility projects to help expand Iowa’s workforce and address community needs.

“We sincerely appreciate your efforts,” Nardini said during the meeting. “We believe we have a great president and are encouraged that you love this college.”

In April, the board approved a 3% increase for faculty and non-bargaining employees for the 2023-24 year, which begins July 1.

Wettest counties in Iowa Wettest counties in Iowa #50. Warren County #49. Tama County #48. Hardin County #47. Mahaska County #46. Taylor County #45. Franklin County #44. Marion County #43. Clarke County #42. Story County #41. Wapello County #40. Cerro Gordo County #39. Jefferson County #38. Grundy County #37. Van Buren County #36. Poweshiek County #35. Monroe County #34. Washington County #33. Worth County #32. Butler County #31. Ringgold County #30. Linn County #29. Lucas County #28. Louisa County #27. Henry County #26. Decatur County #25. Johnson County #24. Davis County #23. Des Moines County #22. Muscatine County #21. Black Hawk County #20. Mitchell County #19. Wayne County #18. Jones County #17. Cedar County #16. Floyd County #15. Buchanan County #14. Appanoose County #13. Lee County #12. Scott County #11. Fayette County #10. Dubuque County #9. Bremer County #8. Clinton County #7. Howard County #6. Jackson County #5. Delaware County #4. Chickasaw County #3. Clayton County #2. Winneshiek County #1. Allamakee County