WATERLOO — The salary and benefits of Hawkeye Community College’s president are growing by 4%.
The college’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $10,000 increase in Todd Holcomb’s salary and extended his three-year contract. Starting July 1, his annual pay will rise to $272,620.
He will also receive other benefits including $10,000 for a monthly vehicle allowance, $7,000 for a monthly expense account and $22,000 for his 403(b) retirement contribution. His retirement contribution for the current year was $11,000, according to Courier files. This brings the total compensation package to $311,620.
Trustee Jay Nardini, board chairman, said the raise in Holcomb’s retirement contribution is due to his commitment to remain at Hawkeye until retirement. Another reason for the raise, Nardini said, is the overwhelming community support for the bond issue passed last November.
More than 75% of voters approved the $35 million bond referendum in support of three future facility projects to help expand Iowa’s workforce and address community needs.
“We sincerely appreciate your efforts,” Nardini said during the meeting. “We believe we have a great president and are encouraged that you love this college.”
In April, the board approved a 3% increase for faculty and non-bargaining employees for the 2023-24 year, which begins July 1.
Wettest counties in Iowa
Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth's water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle
traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are
markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about
30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally "wet" regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change. Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Iowa that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year's precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
Canva
#50. Warren County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.60 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.58 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.35 inches below norm
Canva
#49. Tama County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.46 inches (#43 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.66 inches below norm
Lucas Oglesbee // Shutterstock
#48. Hardin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.67 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.89 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.86 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#47. Mahaska County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.73 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.43 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.40 inches below norm
Canva
#46. Taylor County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.77 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.08 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.31 inches below norm
Kimberly's Impressions // Shutterstock
#45. Franklin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.81 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.87 inches (#61 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.03 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#44. Marion County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.95 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.98 inches (#56 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.60 inches below norm
Canva
#43. Clarke County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.05 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.82 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.90 inches below norm
Mary Key // Shutterstock
#42. Story County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.11 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.97 inches (#100 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.06 inches above norm
Canva
#41. Wapello County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.22 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.00 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.50 inches below norm
Canva
#40. Cerro Gordo County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.40 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.51 inches (#69 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.72 inches above norm
Canva
#39. Jefferson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.47 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.97 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.96 inches below norm
stivanderson // Shutterstock
#38. Grundy County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.89 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.77 inches above norm
Melissa L Oltman // Shutterstock
#37. Van Buren County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.66 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 29.44 inches (#25 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.66 inches below norm
Rexjaymes // Shutterstock
#36. Poweshiek County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.14 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.96 inches below norm
Canva
#35. Monroe County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.06 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.20 inches below norm
Canva
#34. Washington County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.97 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.82 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.48 inches below norm
IN Dancing Light // Shutterstock
#33. Worth County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.98 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.03 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.12 inches above norm
Kevin Isaacson // Shutterstock
#32. Butler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.19 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.32 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.47 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#31. Ringgold County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.25 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.14 inches (#33 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.49 inches below norm
Life Atlas Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Linn County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.11 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.07 inches above norm
Canva
#29. Lucas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.36 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.49 inches below norm
Doug Lambert // Shutterstock
#28. Louisa County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.88 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.55 inches below norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#27. Henry County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.62 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 29.55 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.72 inches below norm
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#26. Decatur County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.63 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.96 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.32 inches below norm
Canva
#25. Johnson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.75 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.36 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.41 inches below norm
Canva
#24. Davis County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.66 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.60 inches below norm
J Sanderman // Shutterstock
#23. Des Moines County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.99 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.62 inches (#32 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.59 inches below norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#22. Muscatine County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.01 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.16 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.32 inches below norm
Canva
#21. Black Hawk County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.25 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.21 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.74 inches above norm
Canva
#20. Mitchell County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.43 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.16 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.18 inches above norm
Canva
#19. Wayne County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.72 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.19 inches (#50 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.87 inches below norm
Brooke Van Zee // Shutterstock
#18. Jones County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.16 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.51 inches above norm
Marsen // Shutterstock
#17. Cedar County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.81 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.62 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.46 inches above norm
SNC Art and More // Shutterstock
#16. Floyd County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.96 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.12 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.00 inches above norm
Jim Packett // Shutterstock
#15. Buchanan County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.79 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.58 inches above norm
Doug Lambert // Shutterstock
#14. Appanoose County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.31 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.51 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.67 inches below norm
Canva
#13. Lee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.01 inches (#39 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.51 inches below norm
Canva
#12. Scott County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.69 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.12 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.22 inches above norm
Canva
#11. Fayette County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.84 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.70 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.40 inches above norm
Kuehner // Shutterstock
#10. Dubuque County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.06 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.78 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.37 inches above norm
Canva
#9. Bremer County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.37 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.46 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.25 inches above norm
April Taymen // Shutterstock
#8. Clinton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.39 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.51 inches (#100 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.54 inches above norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#7. Howard County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.60 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.27 inches (#90 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.70 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#6. Jackson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.41 inches (#101 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.34 inches above norm
Canva
#5. Delaware County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.79 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.19 inches (#93 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.86 inches above norm
Designs2Rise // Shutterstock
#4. Chickasaw County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.73 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.36 inches above norm
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. Clayton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 41.44 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.65 inches (#98 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.45 inches above norm
Arlen E Breiholz // Shutterstock
#2. Winneshiek County
- Five-year precipitation average: 41.58 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.59 inches (#107 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.50 inches above norm
Canva
#1. Allamakee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 42.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.97 inches (#109 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 7.21 inches above norm
Canva
