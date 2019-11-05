WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will hold its annual Veteran Day Ceremony on Monday beginning at 12:15 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
Keynote speaker will be Kevin Dill, former executive director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs. Dill served in the military from 1983-1994. While in the Marines, he worked as an embassy guard around the world and was also an Arabic linguist translator during the Gulf War. His time in service also included responsibilities on presidential and special detail.
After separating from the Marines, Dill became a police officer in Texas, later moving back to Iowa and working in Waterloo and the Quad Cities. In 2007, he did contract security in the Middle East. Upon returning to the U.S., he moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he began his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
During his three-year tenure with Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill worked tirelessly for service members and their families. He is passionate about service and has inspired others to take up the cause and find ways to serve and assist veterans in need.
The ceremony will also include a Quilts of Valor presentation to veterans Terry Scheffert and Kris Jones. This event is free and open to the public.
