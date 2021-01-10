Hawkeye Community College names interim athletic director to post permanently

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has named Ethan Crawford as the next director of athletics and recreation. He has served in the role on an interim basis since December 2019.

“I am thrilled that Ethan Crawford will serve as the director of athletics and recreation,” Dione Somerville, executive vice president, said in a news release. “He was part of the initial strategic enrollment planning that created athletics at Hawkeye and will now focus on shaping the future of athletics under the new leadership. I believe that his strategic planning, experience in both athletics and recreation, flexibility, and understanding of Hawkeye will be an asset to the college.”

Crawford joined Hawkeye in 2015 as an assistant coordinator for student life, transitioning to assistant coordinator of intercollegiate athletics when sports were launched in April 2015. He became coordinator in January 2016 and associate director in July 2017.