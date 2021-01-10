Hawkeye Community College names interim athletic director to post permanently

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has named Ethan Crawford as the next director of athletics and recreation. He has served in the role on an interim basis since December 2019.
“I am thrilled that Ethan Crawford will serve as the director of athletics and recreation,” Dione Somerville, executive vice president, said in a news release. “He was part of the initial strategic enrollment planning that created athletics at Hawkeye and will now focus on shaping the future of athletics under the new leadership. I believe that his strategic planning, experience in both athletics and recreation, flexibility, and understanding of Hawkeye will be an asset to the college.”
Crawford joined Hawkeye in 2015 as an assistant coordinator for student life, transitioning to assistant coordinator of intercollegiate athletics when sports were launched in April 2015. He became coordinator in January 2016 and associate director in July 2017.
“I want to thank the administration, department staff, student-athletes, and the entire campus community for putting their trust in me to continue to lead the athletic and recreation department into the future,” Crawford said in the news release. “We have an amazing group of people that are incredibly committed to our student-athletes, our college, and the ultimate success of both. To have had the unique opportunity to implement a department from ground zero has been incredibly fulfilling.
“To now have the opportunity to take the department to the next step is even more so,” he said. “I am fortunate to have had excellent mentors and support over my career, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen and foster relationships with the campus and surrounding community. The future is bright for the RedTails, and I am honored to continue to have the ability to impact the lives of our students.”
Originally from Winthrop, Crawford has a bachelor’s degree in movement and exercise science and a master’s degree in health promotion and fitness management, both from the University of Northern Iowa.
For more information about RedTail Athletics, call (319) 296-4430 or visit www.redtailathletics.com.
