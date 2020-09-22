Hawkeye Community College moves small group of classes online due COVID-19 exposure

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has moved a group of classes from in-person to online for the first time because of COVID-19 transmission between two students.
President Todd Holcomb told the board of trustees Tuesday that the shift was made Monday after the college’s contact tracer and other staff spent the weekend tracking down those who may have been exposed. The classes are expected to continue online until Sept. 30.
The same group of about 15 students are involved in all four classes. One student tested positive and officials believe the virus spread to one other person in the class.
“There was direct student-to-student transmission in one class,” Holcomb said in an interview after the meeting. “So, it’s a very small number of students.
“We’re just taking extra precautions,” he added. “Asking people to quarantine at home is just standard procedure.”
Holcomb noted that college administrators hold a weekly pandemic planning meeting. The student health clinic serves as a Test Iowa site open only to Hawkeye students and employees.
“Overall, we’re actually pleased with our response and what we’re doing,” he said.
In a related matter, Hawkeye reported Tuesday that 22 students and employees tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Sept. 14-20, 21 of the people were students and one was a Hawkeye employee. The dashboard notes the student number is 0.57% of HCC’s on-campus enrollment and the employee represents 0.13% of its staff.
Since Aug. 24, a total of 84 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 76 students and eight employees.
