Hawkeye Community College making progress toward $3 million fundraising goal for Grundy Hall remodel

WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College Foundation is making progress in fundraising efforts for the Grundy Hall renovation.

Officials reported at the college’s board of trustees meeting this week that $875,000 had been raised toward the $3 million goal. Private fundraising is one piece of the revenues for the project, which will bring all health science programs into the building.

Remodeling started earlier this year after Peters Construction of Waterloo was awarded a $13.8 million contract. Other expected costs are $1.5 million in architect, engineering and testing fees as well as $4 million in equipment and furnishings. The main source of funding is $15 million in proceeds from voter-approved general obligation bonds with another $3.5 million from the college’s plant fund levy and $1 million from the equipment levy.

The bulk of donations so far have come from grants given by two Cedar Valley organizations, said Hawkeye spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore.

In the spring, the Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded $500,000 to the project. The R.J. McElroy Trust donated another $100,000.

Recently, the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation pledged a matching gift of $250,000 to go towards the dental clinic renovation. Moore said that commitment was received a few weeks ago and officials are working on the match.

The dental clinic, which is already located in Grundy Hall, will be expanded from 18 to 24 patient chairs. Nursing is also housed in the building now. Programs for other health fields moving into Grundy Hall will be medical assisting, medical lab technology, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, paramedic and emergency medical services.

All Hawkeye science classes, many of which are required courses for the programs, will move to the renovated building while math and social studies classes will move out to other campus locations.

The multi-phase renovation, which will also include constructing a small ambulance bay, is expected to be completed in July 2023.

