WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is launching a new flooring installation apprenticeship program for individuals to gain basic floor covering installation skills.
Participants in this course will learn basic floor covering installation that includes both hands-on and classroom training. During the program, they will develop a basic skill set in order to be placed in employment at the advanced beginner level position. Upon program completion, they'll be ready to enter employment in this high-demand field and continue skill development with on-the-job experience.
This Technical College Basic Floor Covering Installation program was created in partnership with International Certified Flooring Installers, Certified Tile Education Foundation and National Wood Flooring Association – the recognized certifying and training associations for the floor covering industry.
People are also reading…
Classes begin on June 20 at Hawkeye’s Apprenticeship Annex, 5611 Westminster Drive, Suite 6, Cedar Falls. Scholarships are available through the Floor Covering Education Foundation.
For more information, call (319) 296-2329, ext.3010, or go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/flooring.
Orca whales attack boat in latest incident off coast of Spain, and more of today's top videos
Watch the moment a group of orca whales attacked a boat off the coast of Spain, incredible high divers are jumping from some of the world's most popular tourist hotspots, and more of today's top videos.
What started as a day of sailing in the strait of Gibraltar turned into a harrowing ordeal of man versus nature.
Looking for some unusual entertainment on holiday this year? This incredible extreme sport competition is touring all your favourite destinations.
As our planet’s global warming crisis worsens, storms are expected to become more severe. That’s a particularly troubling notion for anyone wh…
Ukrainian and Russian forces swap prisoners in Bakhmut as Russia claims control, while Ukraine disputes that it has totally lost the city. Lea…
Sudan conflict drives mass exodus, with desperate refugees risking their lives crossing the Mediterranean to Europe.
According to Money Talks News, the IRS has announced it is “taking steps” to trial a new free tax preparation and filing service next year. De…