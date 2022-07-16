Hawkeye Community College instant enrollment event set Thursday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is holding a series of Instant Enrollment Days for anyone interested in beginning college classes this fall. The first is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday in Hawkeye Center on the main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.
During these events, interested individuals can take care of everything they need to start classes, from the admissions application through orientation and registration. All that is required to get started is a valid photo ID and a high school transcript or GED/HiSET scores and certificate.
Individuals who register for classes during an instant enrollment day are also entered into a drawing for one free class (up to three credits) at Hawkeye during the fall semester.
An additional Instant Enrollment Day is scheduled for Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. To sign up for an Instant Enrollment Day, visit
hawkeyecollege.edu/instant. For more information about enrolling at Hawkeye Community College, call (319) 296-4000 or email admission@hawkeyecollege.edu.
Photos: Jesup baseball vs. Beckman Catholic in substate final
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 12
Jesup senior Cole Bucknell winces and clinches his jersey as Beckman Catholic celebrates their victory on the field Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 1
Jesup sophomore Jack Miller delivers a pitch against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 3
Jesup sophomore Cale Schissel fields a ground ball against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 7
Jesup freshman Landon Vogel loses his footing as a pop up falls behind him against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 4
Jesup sophomore Cale Schissel fields a ground ball against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 5
Jesup sophomore Cale Schissel fields a ground ball and makes a throw to first base against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 6
Jesup senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert takes a lead from first base against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 2
Jesup senior Parker McHone makes a catch in the outfield against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 8
Jesup senior Parker McHone rounds second base on his way to third base against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 9
Jesup junior Brevin Dahl is out at second base against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 10
Jesup senior Carson Lienau connects with a pitch for a hit against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Jesup vs. Beckman 11
Jesup senior Nate Cagley is out at second base against Beckman Catholic Tuesday during the substate championship game at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.