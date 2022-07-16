Hawkeye Community College instant enrollment event set Thursday

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is holding a series of Instant Enrollment Days for anyone interested in beginning college classes this fall. The first is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday in Hawkeye Center on the main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.

During these events, interested individuals can take care of everything they need to start classes, from the admissions application through orientation and registration. All that is required to get started is a valid photo ID and a high school transcript or GED/HiSET scores and certificate.

Individuals who register for classes during an instant enrollment day are also entered into a drawing for one free class (up to three credits) at Hawkeye during the fall semester.

An additional Instant Enrollment Day is scheduled for Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. To sign up for an Instant Enrollment Day, visit hawkeyecollege.edu/instant. For more information about enrolling at Hawkeye Community College, call (319) 296-4000 or email admission@hawkeyecollege.edu.