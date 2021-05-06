Hawkeye Community College gets no bids on student center remodeling for bookstore

WATERLOO — Difficulty in getting construction materials is delaying plans to renovate part of a Hawkeye Community College building for a bookstore.

A Barnes & Noble-branded bookstore is proposed for a portion of the Brock Student Center. The 2 p.m. Thursday deadline for contractors to turn in sealed bids came and went at the college without any submissions.

Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, noted at a special board of trustees meeting later in the day that officials were forewarned the bids might not materialize. Architects on the project had been in communication with two potential bidders.

“Those two companies notified our architects today that they would not be bidding,” he told trustees. The reasons reported to Gillen were that it is currently difficult to get construction materials and so the Aug. 6 deadline for completion spelled out in the bid documents doesn’t provide enough time.

He suggested that any materials shortages may be a recent issue. Gillen noted that no similar concerns were expressed about securing materials when Hawkeye sought bids for renovation of Grundy Hall earlier this spring. The board approved a $13.8 million contract with Peters Construction of Waterloo March 24 on that project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}