Hawkeye Community College gets low interest rate on $9 million bond issue

WATERLOO — A short repayment term for a general obligation bond issue is allowing Hawkeye Community College to receive a very low interest rate.
The board of trustees Tuesday approved selling $8.96 million in bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co. to help fund the $13.8 million renovation of Grundy Hall.
Milwaukee-based Baird was awarded the bond bid with an interest rate over four years of about 0.32%. The total purchase price was $9.99 million, including a premium of $1.03 million paid to Hawkeye.
Maggie Burger of Speer Financial told trustees the college will pay the $69,000 cost of issuance for the bonds, leaving $9.92 million in proceeds for the renovation project. That is about $423,000 above the $9.5 million Hawkeye had remaining for the bonds authorized by its voters in 2015. As a result, she said, that additional money will be put into the college’s debt service fund to “help buy-down the property tax levy in the future.”
The bonds, which now total $25 million over the past six years, are being repaid with an increased property tax rate of 25 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The money in the debt service fund will help Hawkeye officials maintain that rate, as they pledged when voters across the 10-county service area approved the bond issue.
Peters Construction Corp. of Waterloo is the builder in the two-phase 78,000-square-foot project, which will bring all health sciences programs under one roof. Along with the remodeling, the project includes a small addition.
Revenues from the college’s plant fund and equipment levy will also be used to fund construction. Additionally, private donations are expected go toward project expenses.
Trustees also appointed UMB Bank of Des Moines as the paying agent, bond registrar, bond agent and transfer agent on the sale.
Robert W. Baird was the winning bid of three submitted for another issuance approved by trustees, $9.73 million in industrial new jobs training certificates. The company proposal includes an interest rate of 1.34%, which will increase the cost of repayment.
“The 1% difference (from the general obligation bonds) is going to be attributable to that these bonds are taxable and they’re 10-year bonds,” said Burger.
A total of 876 jobs would be created for four Cedar Falls and two Waterloo businesses plus a company each in Waverly and Independence. Those include Target Corporation, AgencyBloc, Tobroco Machinery and Moov Financial in Cedar Falls; Tyson Fresh Meats and Lincoln Savings Bank in Waterloo; Pries Enterprises in Independence; and Network Management & Control Corp. in Waverly.
The certificates are repaid by the participating companies, partially using a state tax diversion of new employees wages. Of the certificate amount, $6.6 million will be used for training while $1.9 million – 19.5% of the total – is set aside for Hawkeye’s administration of the program.
In other business, trustees:
- Approved a five-year Accelerated Career Education agreement with Deere and Company and Kryton Engineered Metals. The company funding and employee income tax withholdings of about $60,000 per year will be used to offset the cost of IGNITE: Mastering Manufacturing, a foundational skill development program offered through the college. It targets high school upperclassmen, young people out of school and unemployed or underemployed adults.
- Approved a 3% salary increase for all 322 full-time staff and about 300 part-time employees at Hawkeye, effective July 1. Along with non-union workers, this includes 120 full-time faculty represented by the Hawkeye Professional Educators Association who otherwise would have received a 2.75% raise in the second year of a three-year contract. “We think that a 3% increase will make us very competitive in a dynamic employment market,” said President Todd Holcomb.
- Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. May 25 on the fiscal year 2021 budget amendment. It would include increases of $5 million in general funds, $3 million in plant funds and $1.5 million in bond and interest funds.
- Heard a report from Holcomb that the college will receive a little over $8 million in federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan. Half of that amount must be used for direct support of students.