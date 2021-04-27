Hawkeye Community College gets low interest rate on $9 million bond issue

WATERLOO — A short repayment term for a general obligation bond issue is allowing Hawkeye Community College to receive a very low interest rate.

The board of trustees Tuesday approved selling $8.96 million in bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co. to help fund the $13.8 million renovation of Grundy Hall.

Milwaukee-based Baird was awarded the bond bid with an interest rate over four years of about 0.32%. The total purchase price was $9.99 million, including a premium of $1.03 million paid to Hawkeye.

Maggie Burger of Speer Financial told trustees the college will pay the $69,000 cost of issuance for the bonds, leaving $9.92 million in proceeds for the renovation project. That is about $423,000 above the $9.5 million Hawkeye had remaining for the bonds authorized by its voters in 2015. As a result, she said, that additional money will be put into the college’s debt service fund to “help buy-down the property tax levy in the future.”

The bonds, which now total $25 million over the past six years, are being repaid with an increased property tax rate of 25 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The money in the debt service fund will help Hawkeye officials maintain that rate, as they pledged when voters across the 10-county service area approved the bond issue.