Hawkeye Community College gets bids on second try for bookstore project

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College opened bids again this week to renovate a portion of the Brock Student Center into a bookstore, but this time contractors showed some interest in the project.

Officials previously held a bid opening in May. However, nobody had submitted a proposal when the deadline passed.

On Tuesday, four companies submitted bids. The college's board of trustees at its meeting later in the day approved a $243,342 contract with Peters Construction of Waterloo, the lowest of the bids.

"We had given the board an estimate of $250,000, so it was a little under the estimate there," said Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance. The difference in the bids "was about a $50,000 range," he noted, with the highest coming in at $297,397. "(Board members) were pleased that we had bids this time and that the bids came in in the neighborhood of our estimate."

The project is essentially the same as it was under the previous request for proposals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}