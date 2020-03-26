Hawkeye Community College faces 'significant' losses from COVID-19 shutdown

WATERLOO — While students are transitioning to online classes, much of what Hawkeye Community College does outside of credit courses is falling by the wayside this spring.

A host of programs, services and events the college sponsors or holds in its buildings have already been canceled as administrators grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be a financially challenging time for Hawkeye, President Todd Holcomb told the board of trustees this week as it met by video conference.

“It’s going to be tough to break even,” he said. “This could be a million dollar hit to our organization – or greater.”

After the meeting, Holcomb explained that the biggest impact is in training provided through Hawkeye’s business and community division.

“A lot of our training has been cancelled or dropped,” he said, referencing various noncredit programs aimed at workers and companies in the college’s 10-county service area. In addition, other opportunities for events and services at college facilities are lost as long as the campus is closed to help prevent spreading the coronavirus.

“We don’t know yet what that financial hit will be, but it could be significant,” added Holcomb.