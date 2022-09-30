Hawkeye Community College enrollment down, retention up

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is recovering after the pandemic lowered its enrollment numbers.

The number of students and credit hours have decreased since COVID-19 emerged in March 2020. Nina Grant, the college’s vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity, told the board of trustees earlier this week that it is seeing an increase in retention rates, though.

This fall there are 4,787 students. The bulk of those are studying arts and sciences, at 3,098, and the rest are studying career and technical courses, with 1,689 students. In the fall of both 2020 and 2021, there were just over 5,000 students attending Hawkeye.

Grant said the reason for the decrease is the ongoing pandemic and the “economic turbulence” caused by COVID-19.

The bulk of the students are returning students, at 2,419, increasing retention rates by 3%. There are 1,775 new students and 593 transfer students. Grant said there were more transfer students than last fall.

The average age of the students is 20 to 23 years old, 58% of whom are female. Students are taking nine to 12 credit hours on average. Grant said these are roughly the same numbers as last year.

Full time students make up 38% of enrollment, which is also the same as last year. Altogether, students are taking 42,700.5 total semester hour credits.

Grant said this has an estimated financial impact of $300,000. This is less than last year because she said more students are taking more credits and costs have increased.

With less students comes less diversity, Grant said. About 20% of the total enrollment are non-white students, which is a 3% decrease from last fall. There are about 6% less white students this year.

Almost all of Hawkeye’s students are from Iowa, at 98%. Two percent of students are from out of state, or international. Fifty-three students are international students, and 36 of those students are athletes.

The college also saw an 8% decrease this fall in high school students, at 2,115. However, Grant said this is due to 2021 being an all-time high for high school enrollment.

Hawkeye is serving 28 different schools. The top three districts are Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock community schools.

Waterloo Schools and Hawkeye partner at the Waterloo Career Center, which involves 11 school districts and 379 students.

One thing to celebrate, Grant said, is the amount of students who completed financial aid. She saw 2,132 students complete the free application for federal student aid and there was a 4% increase in those who completed the FAFSA on their day of registration.

Numbers for classes in business and community education are bouncing back from last year, said Aaron Sauerbrei, the vice president of strategic partnerships and workforce education. Classes run all-year, from fiscal year to fiscal year. This fiscal year, there were 7,985 students.

Enrollment numbers peaked in 2019. The college lost about 2,000 students from 2019 to 2021, but gained back about 1,000 since last year. The largest numbers of students were in health and public services and transportation classes.

There were a total of 282,593 contact hours this year. The highest peak was in 2019, but the 2022 numbers are higher than they were in 2018.

Most students were from the ages of 15 to 44. Fifty-five percent of students were male and 45% were female.

There were more non-white students this year, at about 22%. Last year, the number was 19.5%. However, reporting ethnicity is not required when registering.

To increase enrollment, Grant said she is working on increasing the collaboration between academic and workforce education, seeking grant funds focused on supporting student success and retention and examining financial incentives for students who leave so they can return and complete their degree.