Hawkeye Community College earns Zero Energy Design Designation

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has earned the Zero Energy Design Designation from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
The college received the honor because of its
Sustainable Construction and Design program
Companion exhibits at the Waterloo Center for the Arts feature a collection of portraits of African American suffrage and civil rights heroines by Cedar Rapids artist Kathy Shumacher and curated pieces by African American artists from the WCA permanent collection. On display through March 19, 2023.
Melody Parker
In total, only
17 leading educational institutions were awarded the first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation distinguishing two-year, undergraduate, and graduate academic programs. Designation criteria needed to bestow the best practices of zero-energy design on students and require students to apply those building science concepts in actual projects.
A Zero Energy Home is a high-performance home and is so energy efficient that a renewable energy system could offset most or all the home's annual energy use. Building Zero Energy homes is critical in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing air pollution to slow climate change. The Zero Energy Design Designation Program supports a goal of a net zero emissions economy by 2050.
Here's how many households spend over half their income on rent in every state
A look at where households are 'severely cost-burdened'
It is no secret that millennials and many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting—but whether that saves money or wastes it largely depends on how long a household intends to stay there.
Since 1981 the government has defined people spending more than 30% of their income on housing as "
cost-burdened," while those spending more than 50% of their income are "severely cost-burdened." Stacker examined 2021 Census Bureau data, released in 2022, to find how many renters in each state spend more than half their income on housing. Aside from housing, Americans incur necessary monthly expenses such as groceries, utilities, child care, insurance, and more. In areas where housing is expensive, or the median household income is low, it becomes harder for families to juggle the rising cost of living.
Keep reading to discover which states lead the pack in households paying more than half of their income to pay rent.
You may also like: Best lake towns to live in
Pixabay
#51. South Dakota
- Households that rent: 109,257
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 15.11%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.70%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 10.72%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.20%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#50. North Dakota
- Households that rent: 118,962
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 16.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.77%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.80%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.45%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.05%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.50%
Cubcake76 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Montana
- Households that rent: 137,088
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 17.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.13%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.86%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.48%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Idaho
- Households that rent: 195,010
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.16%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.94%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.69%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.49%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Maine
- Households that rent: 149,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.35%
--- Households making less than $10K: 49.88%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 38.06%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 26.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.29%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.76%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Pixabay
#46. New Hampshire
- Households that rent: 150,801
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 18.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.68%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.60%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.15%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.33%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.63%
Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock
#45. Arkansas
- Households that rent: 390,637
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.19%
--- Households making less than $10K: 53.46%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 53.20%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 15.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.57%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.32%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Utah
- Households that rent: 333,437
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.73%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.98%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.55%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.67%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 11.27%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.20%
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Kansas
- Households that rent: 382,286
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.74%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.83%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.17%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.38%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 2.24%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.52%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.01%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Wisconsin
- Households that rent: 781,395
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 19.82%
--- Households making less than $10K: 67.0%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.05%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 22.63%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.03%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Oklahoma
- Households that rent: 534,130
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.13%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.29%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.91%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 14.90%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.08%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.70%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.11%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.24%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Indiana
- Households that rent: 774,845
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.64%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.52%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.41%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.88%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Ohio
- Households that rent: 1,586,436
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.34%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.45%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.52%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.54%
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Kentucky
- Households that rent: 559,686
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.39%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.75%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 49.81%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 17.51%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.92%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.22%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.21%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.15%
Pixabay
#37. Iowa
- Households that rent: 365,356
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.53%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.13%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 18.55%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.57%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.72%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.83%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Alaska
- Households that rent: 90,166
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.45%
--- Households making less than $10K: 59.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.85%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.15%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.51%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Wonderlane // Flickr
#35. Missouri
- Households that rent: 770,131
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.54%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.77%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 55.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.32%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.12%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.99%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.05%
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Nebraska
- Households that rent: 253,400
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 20.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 69.28%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 52.42%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.23%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 6.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.29%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.16%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Tennessee
- Households that rent: 901,349
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.22%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 54.50%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 27.46%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.53%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.13%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.55%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development // Flickr
#32. Wyoming
- Households that rent: 69,516
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 78.19%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 45.75%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 0.30%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.36%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Jeffrey Beal // Wikimedia Commons
#31. North Carolina
- Households that rent: 1,385,421
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 21.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.03%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.19%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 30.98%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.40%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.59%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.27%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washington D.C.
- Households that rent: 186,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.23%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 65.57%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 50.76%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.20%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 9.24%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.44%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.41%
Pixabay
#29. Minnesota
- Households that rent: 615,932
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.42%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.18%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.73%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 36.84%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.44%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.28%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.87%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Payton Chung // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Alabama
- Households that rent: 589,627
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.15%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.97%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 4.34%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.66%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Washington
- Households that rent: 1,088,354
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.63%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.73%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.92%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.27%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 20.33%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.42%
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#26. South Carolina
- Households that rent: 578,676
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.02%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.32%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.36%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.69%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.33%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.14%
North Charleston // Flickr
#25. Pennsylvania
- Households that rent: 1,571,478
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 22.99%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.41%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 57.59%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 31.70%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 7.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.23%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.46%
Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons
#24. New Mexico
- Households that rent: 254,299
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.04%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.92%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 56.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 23.09%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 3.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.89%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.50%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.72%
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#23. West Virginia
- Households that rent: 179,396
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.10%
--- Households making less than $10K: 55.69%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 46.89%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 16.44%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.95%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Illinois
- Households that rent: 1,620,987
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.40%
--- Households making less than $10K: 56.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 62.93%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 37.18%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.48%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.24%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Colin J Bird // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Virginia
- Households that rent: 1,079,291
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.44%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.99%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.39%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 43.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.07%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.59%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.91%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.53%
Morgan Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Mississippi
- Households that rent: 342,543
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.58%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.95%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 51.79%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 19.0%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 1.11%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 0.43%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.0%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.23%
Jerrye & Roy Klotz // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Texas
- Households that rent: 4,035,245
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.71%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.94%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.08%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.48%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.87%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.48%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.65%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.17%
Pixabay
#18. Rhode Island
- Households that rent: 161,721
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.78%
--- Households making less than $10K: 68.33%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 41.83%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 41.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 9.60%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.65%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.80%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Arizona
- Households that rent: 912,033
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 23.85%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.44%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 73.48%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.05%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.22%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.04%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.42%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.59%
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Georgia
- Households that rent: 1,358,983
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.12%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.63%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 40.66%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.17%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 2.09%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.58%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Marcia Todd // Flickr
#15. Michigan
- Households that rent: 1,085,451
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.20%
--- Households making less than $10K: 64.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 59.74%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 28.06%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.43%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.35%
Elisa.rolle // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Massachusetts
- Households that rent: 1,016,582
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.64%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.14%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 50.95%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.22%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 26.26%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 7.81%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.15%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.66%
IIP Photo Archive // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Colorado
- Households that rent: 766,809
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.90%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.55%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.31%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.70%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.86%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.39%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Vermont
- Households that rent: 73,872
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 24.98%
--- Households making less than $10K: 70.71%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 61.46%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 35.64%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 10.79%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.06%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.96%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.68%
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Oregon
- Households that rent: 616,569
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.25%
--- Households making less than $10K: 63.62%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.35%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 52.01%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 13.16%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.0%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.47%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.22%
Visitor7 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Maryland
- Households that rent: 757,989
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.51%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.61%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.58%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 59.78%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 23.71%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 6.07%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.84%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.56%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Connecticut
- Households that rent: 476,797
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 25.77%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.79%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 60.01%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.57%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 17.76%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 3.95%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.22%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.97%
Woodward, Ashbel, House // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Delaware
- Households that rent: 108,545
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.0%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 71.49%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 45.21%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 14.72%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.93%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 2.12%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.08%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#7. New Jersey
- Households that rent: 1,244,971
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.28%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.30%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 64.27%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 61.40%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 25.88%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 5.58%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.98%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.34%
Pixabay
#6. Louisiana
- Households that rent: 583,014
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.29%
--- Households making less than $10K: 58.60%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 58.04%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 24.50%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 5.04%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.02%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.31%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.0%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Flickr
#5. Nevada
- Households that rent: 486,832
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 26.62%
--- Households making less than $10K: 61.06%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 81.69%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 49.79%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 15.36%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 1.49%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 0.14%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.12%
Luke H. Gordon // Wikimedia Commons
#4. California
- Households that rent: 5,926,357
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.57%
--- Households making less than $10K: 62.16%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 70.51%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 64.87%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 37.35%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 13.60%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.69%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.96%
Pixabay
#3. New York
- Households that rent: 3,413,629
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 27.66%
--- Households making less than $10K: 66.86%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 63.84%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 48.10%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 24.39%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 8.42%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 3.57%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.86%
Rtd2101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hawaii
- Households that rent: 183,427
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.31%
--- Households making less than $10K: 57.42%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 67.16%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 58.43%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 42.56%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 21.71%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 6.97%
--- Households making $100K or more: 1.30%
karamysh // Shutterstock
#1. Florida
- Households that rent: 2,793,000
- Households that pay 50% or more on rent: 28.60%
--- Households making less than $10K: 60.25%
--- Households making $10K-20K: 76.78%
--- Households making $20K-35K: 55.25%
--- Households making $35K-50K: 18.50%
--- Households making $50K-75K: 4.21%
--- Households making $75K-100K: 1.06%
--- Households making $100K or more: 0.67%
Pixabay
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.