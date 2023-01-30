 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Community College earns Zero Energy Design Designation

Zero Energy Design Designation logo

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has earned the Zero Energy Design Designation from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

The college received the honor because of its Sustainable Construction and Design program

In total, only 17 leading educational institutions were awarded the first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation distinguishing two-year, undergraduate, and graduate academic programs. Designation criteria needed to bestow the best practices of zero-energy design on students and require students to apply those building science concepts in actual projects.

A Zero Energy Home is a high-performance home and is so energy efficient that a renewable energy system could offset most or all the home's annual energy use. Building Zero Energy homes is critical in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing air pollution to slow climate change. The Zero Energy Design Designation Program supports a goal of a net zero emissions economy by 2050.

