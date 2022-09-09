Hawkeye Community College earns military friendly designations

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College has earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly School and Military Spouse Friendly School designations.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

In addition, the 346 schools on the Military Spouse Friendly School list have instituted policies to address the concerns and needs of military spouses and their families. They have constructed their admissions, retention, career counseling, and mentoring programs to help alleviate the difficulties faced by military spouses. There are flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocation.

The list is published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online at militaryfriendly.com.

“We’re very honored to see our efforts recognized this year at the silver award level and for our military spouses,” Jeremy Rosel, Hawkeye’s veterans services coordinator, said in a news release. “Our campus community came together to offer new services and we engaged with Hawkeye supporters to offer more scholarships and resources than ever before.”

For more information about Hawkeye’s student veteran programs, go online to hawkeyecollege.edu/veterans.